When we truly love somebody, we want to make them happy. Gifts and surprises then often become an expression of love, especially when they’re thoughtful. Like a doting letter unexpectedly dropped on your study desk. Or receiving chocolates at the end of a hectic day. But this husband may have topped it all by surprising his wife with the most beautiful gift.

Instagram – @samahsafi

He got a well that would provide water to a complete village in Mali drilled in her name. The Republic of Mali is a landlocked country in West Africa. Almost half of the dispersed population in the country lives in a state of abject poverty.

Instagram – @samahsafi

Instagram – @samahsafi

Film Director Samah Safi Bayazid’s husband handed her a mini archetype of the actual gift under which there was a QR code. After scanning it, the video opened and left her stunned. She burst into tears as her husband recorded her reaction. She shared the video on her Instagram handle (@samahsafi).

“This is the best gift I’ve ever received in my entire life!”, she captioned the reel.

Naturally, people were heart touched. Here’s how they reacted.

Instagram – @samahsafi reactions

Instagram – @samahsafi reactions

Instagram – @samahsafi reactions

Instagram – @samahsafi reactions

^Please note many of the comments have been translated from Instagram

The charity was done via Pious Projects, a non-profit organisation dedicated to building a sense of universal community and facilitating a connection ‘between those who are capable and those in need.‘ They are actively working in countries like Syria, Mali, Uganda, Bangladesh, and more to improve their standard of living. Their campaign includes building a water well in Mali, distributing meals to the homeless across the US, and distributing food baskets in Gaza, among others.

You can find a link to their website here.