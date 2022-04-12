We have seen a fair share of textbooks explaining 'the merits of dowry', teaching that fair skin is beautiful, or problematic questions on qualities a girl needs to get married.

But today, this particular chapter on 'changing gender roles' in the Class 3 Social Science textbook is the change we all are rooting for.

The ICSE textbook includes a chapter titled “Changing Roles of Girls and Boys” that moves away from the gender binaries and teaches the children about gender fluidity. It explains how the roles of men and women are changing over time, and it has nothing to do with what their gender is.

The chapter gives an example of how girls and boys are expected to play different roles both inside and outside the house.

Have a look:

The textbook chapter was originally posted on Facebook with the caption, "In class three social science book. Sigh! The world is changing for good."

Twitterati is impressed to see how a class 3 textbook is acknowledging the changing roles of girls and boys in our society.

found this on fb. apparently this is icse 3rd standard social science textbook! things are finally changing for the better and im so happy !! pic.twitter.com/gRr0NfqBgk — deb (@flwrizm) April 6, 2022

Let's make India more inclusive, one chapter at a time!



Glad to see our textbooks finally acknowledging the changing roles of girls and boys. This is indeed a wholesome and practical gesture.



https://t.co/2A4RxFZNw4 — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) April 12, 2022

Thats great....... — Dhruv Bajpai (@dhruvbajpai_) April 12, 2022

Nice to see this happening — Rasha Goel (@RashaGoel) April 12, 2022

Let's make India more inclusive, without losing its head. — Sashrasi (@sashrasi5) April 12, 2022

Class 3 ICSE Textbook Lauded For Challenging Stereotypical Gender Roles

https://t.co/d9IIIdxErz via @shethepeople — डॉ. स्वाती सावंत राणे,Dr. Swati Sawant Rane. (@SwatiGem) April 9, 2022

Indeed, these little steps will bring the change we want to see in our society. One chapter at a time!



