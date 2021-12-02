In a video that has surfaced online, a woman and her husband can be seen getting shouted at by an officer at the Indian Embassy in New York as they try to get their visa.

The woman who lost her father a day before the incident, has alleged that as she desperately tried to come back to India for his last rites, she had to face this barbaric treatment at the embassy. 

In the video, the couple can be seen asking the officer, Vijay Shankar Prasad, why he is behaving so aggressively when they have submitted all the paperwork.

While Vijay, furious over something, hands them their documents, and storms inside. She also alleged that she was told she is no longer an "Indian" because she lives in the US.

She managed to come to India, eventually, but the whole episode understandably left her scarred.

Further updates to the story are awaited.