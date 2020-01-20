Bushfires in Australia caused largescale destruction to humans and wildlife, killing as many as 1 billion wild animals. Celebrities across the world are trying their best to raise money and help those affected by the devastating fires.

In a beautiful gesture, Indian Hockey team has donated $25,000 to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal, in order to help Australia recover.

Hockey India is happy to support Australia amidst the wild fires by donating $US 25,000 and providing four playing signed Indian Men’s and Women’s jerseys to auction. All proceeds to go to the cause.



Standing in solidarity with @HockeyAustralia 🙏#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/IUzSSpUAXp — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 20, 2020

They have also provided Hockey Australia with two playing shirts signed by the Indian men's and women's hockey teams. The shirts will be auctioned and all the proceeds will go towards the noble cause.

Addressing the media, Hockey India Chief Mushtaque Ahmad said that the Indian Hockey team wanted to contribute towards the recovery of the parts affected by fires.

Hockey India and the hockey community in India has been overwhelmed by the devastating fires in Australia. With this small contribution on behalf of Hockey India and the Indian hockey community we want to offer our heartfelt support to the cause and to Hockey Australia's initiative.

At a time when the country is ravaged by the worst fires, this gesture means a lot and Hockey Australia Board has expressed their gratitude.