The devastating Australian bush fires have not only destroyed over 3.65 million hectares of land but have also killed over 500 million animals till date in the country.

While the number of animal deaths in the continent is heartbreaking, there are also many instances amidst this state of emergency where people have come forward to help the ones stuck in these forest fires.

1. An Australian woman emerged as a hero after she helped a Koala escape the devastating fire by taking off her shirt wrapping the koala with burns in it. She then poured a bottle of water over the koala.

Watch Brave Woman Rescue Koala from Blazing Australian Bushfires.

As bushfires in Australia continue to ravage the country, one woman’s heroic act saved a koala. Toni Doherty found a koala wandering on the road, picked him up and brought him to a local animal hospital. 🐨😢 pic.twitter.com/5mV6jhYvx5 — 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖆 𝕯𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆𝖓 𝕸𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆 Ⓥ (@eyre_mella) November 27, 2019

2. The Sikh owners of an Indian restaurant in Bairnsdale offered free food to people who were stranded due to the forest fires and had to evacuate their homes to shift to a cooler place.

A Sikh couple is distributing thousands of free meals to victims of the Australian bushfires.



Kamaljit Kaur and Kanwaljit Singh -- our first global superheroes of 2020. https://t.co/XiEiMMaY6O — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) January 2, 2020

3. A group of cyclists provided water to a Koala from their water bottles. They were approached by the innocent creature in the middle of the road.

4. The late Steve Irwin’s daughter, Bindi Irvin and her family have treated over 90,000 animals since the Australian bush fires began. They also built extra wards for several types of other animals.

5. A firefighter fed water to a struggling Koala as the horrific fires took away half of its habitat.

This will melt your heart. As you know Australia is facing one of the biggest bush fires now. Here a kind firefighter providing water to a Koala while its home is burning. This species has just lost many parts of its habitat. Disaster to wildlife looks like this. Credit in video. pic.twitter.com/YIPwzahQCr — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 24, 2019

6. An Instagram star turned into an amateur firefighter as he rescued a baby kangaroo from the blazing fires. He wrapped the baby animal in a damp blanket then fed it some water from a bottle lid.

7. Volunteers across the world made and sent protective pouches and blankets for the animals who ended up homeless and cold due to the fires. The Animal Rescue Craft Guild is coordinating this great initiative.

Shared by Anni Grindrod on the Animal Rescue craft guild! Lots of little pouches crafters have been making for our baby animals 😭 pic.twitter.com/gSajdOhk60 — Ataraxy 🇦🇺 (@ataraxycreative) January 6, 2020

8. Two teenagers drove around fire-ravaged Australia, rescued injured koala bears by picking up injured koalas and placing them in their car.

9. Australia's Mogo zoo's staff members saved all 200 animals in the zoo by staying in the zoo to protect them and temporarily keeping some of them in their own homes.

'There's a tiger to the back of the house.' 🐅🏠😅



Rangers from @mogowildlife, 10 minutes from the #AustralianFires, have had to keep some animals in their homes to keep them safe.



Sara Ang from the wildlife park says all animals and staff are safe.



🎧 Listen via @BBCSounds pic.twitter.com/IWXIvOmMaY — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) December 31, 2019

10. A couple turned the back of a post office into an animal rescue centre. They are taking care of a kangaroo and two joeys.

“We were told that the fireys really fought to save the post office because they didn’t want to lose it,” Moser says. “It’s humbling, you know? Why do we deserve that?” ⁦@mmcgowan⁩ in Cobargo. https://t.co/48WsnS0nge — Gabrielle Chan (@gabriellechan) January 6, 2020

That is the sort of kindness that is needed in these times of need.