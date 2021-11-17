The Ministry of Railways has released some photographs of the new pod rooms that were inaugurated today at Mumbai Central. These POD concept retiring rooms are for train passengers who are looking for a comfortable and affordable stay after exhausting journeys.

Travelling by train on a short business trip or taking a group of students on a tour, POD rooms at Mumbai Central station are here to make your journey comfortable and easy. pic.twitter.com/7yfbSfeZ9g — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 17, 2021

These hotels were initially introduced in Japan to give travellers an affordable yet comfortable lodging, and they have recently gained popularity in India. One of the first boutique pod hotels to open in India was Urbanpod.

In subtle tones of beige, brown, and white, the stylish new pod rooms at Mumbai Central have been designed. A single bed, a mirror, and a personal safe are among the facilities included in the pods.

The pod hotel, which is located on the first floor of Mumbai Central, has 48 capsule-like rooms. Classic pods, private pods, "ladies-only" pods, and pods for the differently abled are among them. Free Wi-Fi, mobile charging stations, and a reading light will be available in the air-conditioned pods.

Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve inaugurated the state-of-the-art pod rooms this morning.

Hon. Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines Shri @raosahebdanve inaugurates the state-of-the-art 'POD' concept Retiring Room at Mumbai Central station.



Passengers can avail all modern facilities at comparatively cheaper rates at these Pod concept rooms.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/c9ui1t98E1 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 17, 2021

Photos of the capsule-like stylish yet comfortable rooms are making rounds of social media but some are also raising the concern of its maintenance.

This looks super cool on photos. However, I am not sure how hyegenic option this would be at this time, considering normal Indian railway commuters are known for misusing priviledges (e. g. As seen in inaugural run of Tejas). — Bhaskar Dutta (@bhaskardutta) November 17, 2021

well this is how Ahmedabad retiring room looks like... i hope this ones are well maintained @RailwaySeva @WesternRly @rajtoday

https://t.co/73Yyzg0Fev — Rajesh Bajaj (@Rajesh_bajaj1) November 17, 2021

Congratulations for the new venture. — Reliancebooks (@ReliancePublish) November 17, 2021

Passengers may book the pod hotel for 12 or 24 hours for Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,999 respectively, according to a report. Whereas, a private pod will cost Rs.1,249 for 12 hours and Rs. 2,499 for 24 hours.