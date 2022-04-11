One of the recent cartoons by The Economist has drawn the ire of the Indians, as it shows Prime Minister PM Modi along with Xi Jinping, making a deal for fuel with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The cartoon accompanies the text, "He has Ukrainian blood on his hands" and..."But we can wash it off later with Russian oil".

The particularly concerning fact is that many European countries continue to import oil and gas from Russia.

Hi @TheEconomist, your racism is boring now. EU member states have imported nearly $40 billion of Russian oil/gas since the Russian invasion of Ukraine BEGAN — many tens of times the 🇷🇺🛢 India has imported in the same period & about 20 x what India has imported since last April.

While Europe is looking to ban Russian coal, oil and gas remain two things that it is still dependent on the Asian country for. The EU gets 30% of its oil from Russia, making it one of the biggest importers.

This makes the cartoon hypocritical and racist, as pointed out by many.

Russia sold 1.6mn barrels of oil/day to China last year, making it the LARGEST buyer of Russian crude. India didn't even make the top 10



The depiction in the cartoon is an intentional attempt to distort reality. EU is not even mentioned!@TheEconomist = propaganda magazine https://t.co/x6fNbgNJTK — Parikshit Shahani (@pshahani1) April 10, 2022

@TheEconomist still operating by its 1920s colonial mindset, whereas people have moved on



This was very reason I cancelled subscription. Too boring! https://t.co/LmCjSODraC — Prof. Jitendra Ji (@BiharPolitics) April 10, 2022

The US spokesperson have already clarified that d Russian imports by India is less than 2%, way much less compared 2 Russian imports by US & EU. @TheEconomist shld stop Manipulating facts, also should stop targeting decisions made by #IndianGovt favouring National Interests.

The West's unbashed enthusiasm in having double standards towards the Global South is a mundane reality. What does @TheEconomist gain by participating in the smear campaign against India?

White supremacists, racists and third-class in the name of journalism.

Shame on you #TheEconomist

As for the US, the ban put on Russian fuels in March 2022, did not include Uranium. It was a tactical move that did not escape scrutiny.

This is unfortunately not the first time that the foreign media has tried to insult India on a global platform. Earlier in 2015, Australian cartoonist Bill Leak had said that India is "too stupid" to handle renewable energy. This was his cartoon.

And then in 2017, NYT's Heng Kim Song drew this cartoon to show that space exploration is no longer a feat exclusive to developed countries.

Yes, it obviously doesn't look like that was the intention behind the drawing.

What a shame.