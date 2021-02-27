The internet is a crazy place. You never know when you'd get trolled because your name is similar to that of some celebrity. These kindd of incidents have happened in the past and the wrong people were targeted.

Here's a few of such popular ones where people mistook someone for someone else.

1. When netizens mistook Snapchat for Snapdeal and started uninstalling it after Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel allegedly called India a poor country.

Indians getting confused in Snapdeal and Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/lsBfTsxAgz — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 16, 2017

People boycotting snapdeal thinking it's Snapchat is more insulting for India than someone calling India poor. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 16, 2017

2. When netizens trolled another individual going by the name Tim Payne instead of the Australian skipper Tim Paine following India's epic win at the Gabba test in January 2021.

3. When netizens started trending #BoycottSpiderman after a popular author Tom Holland tweeted about the Motera stadium's name being changed to Narendra Modi Stadium.

They mistook the actor Tom Holland for the author Tom Holland.

I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

This is India's internal matter. We will teach you a lesson of lifetime.#boycottspiderman — Propa Genda Jeevi (@beeing_shah) February 24, 2021

Tom Holland ( spider man) the actor be like 😂 pic.twitter.com/y7WMWSVAtZ — GlitteredArven1 (@udtiichidiyaa) February 25, 2021

4. When netizens trolled the wrong Steve Smith following India's win at the Gabba test.

Hi mate. Welcome aboard. Let me show you where they keep the booze. You’ll need it. https://t.co/3p53dWhRqh — Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) January 20, 2021

When identities get mixed up!! Sorry guys!!!! 😁✌️ https://t.co/BVA44MJkv3 — Anshula (@anshula) January 20, 2021

5. When a Twitter user got confused and tagged actor Adil Hussain accusing him of making a blunder by tweeting about the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose recently unveiled at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The person deleted his tweet and apologised after the actor Adil Hussain responded.

Wonder what is blunder I did? — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) January 28, 2021

6. When Indian cricket fans tagged the wrong Josh Butler mistaking him for the cricketer Jos Butler after R Ashwin controversially dismissed the latter.

7. When CPM mistook Tom Moody, former Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad chief coach, for Moody's, the credit rating agency.

Thanks to all of you who have realise I don't work in the finance ratings industry! #Moodys 😂 https://t.co/A44FX8VAAP — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 19, 2017

These instances will be remembered for long.