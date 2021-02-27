The internet is a crazy place. You never know when you'd get trolled because your name is similar to that of some celebrity. These kindd of incidents have happened in the past and the wrong people were targeted.

Here's a few of such popular ones where people mistook someone for someone else.

1. When netizens mistook Snapchat for Snapdeal and started uninstalling it after Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel allegedly called India a poor country.

2. When netizens trolled another individual going by the name Tim Payne instead of the Australian skipper Tim Paine following India's epic win at the Gabba test in January 2021.

Source: cricket country

3. When netizens started trending #BoycottSpiderman after a popular author Tom Holland tweeted about the Motera stadium's name being changed to Narendra Modi Stadium.

They mistook the actor Tom Holland for the author Tom Holland.

4. When netizens trolled the wrong Steve Smith following India's win at the Gabba test.

5. When a Twitter user got confused and tagged actor Adil Hussain accusing him of making a blunder by tweeting about the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose recently unveiled at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The person deleted his tweet and apologised after the actor Adil Hussain responded.

6. When Indian cricket fans tagged the wrong Josh Butler mistaking him for the cricketer Jos Butler after R Ashwin controversially dismissed the latter.

Source: News18

7. When CPM mistook Tom Moody, former Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad chief coach, for Moody's, the credit rating agency.

These instances will be remembered for long.