The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place on 5th August 2020. With around 150-200 guests, PM Modi is also expected to attend the grand event.

Reports suggest that 1,11,000 laddoos are also being prepared for offerings.

As the foundation of the temple is being laid, let's not forget the other important issues our country is facing, right now.

1. Undertaking flood relief measures.

It's been over 2 months since floods caused havoc in Assam and Bihar. More than 56 lakh people have been affected by the floods.

2. Improving the medical infrastructure.

We are in the midst of a pandemic. From the shortage of hospital beds to lack of protective equipment for medical professionals, India is facing several challenges in the health sector. These issues require our attention more than ever.

3. Solving India's job crisis.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in India increased by nearly 20% between January and May 2020. Millions of Indians lost their jobs and are facing hardships in feeding their families.

4. Bringing Indian economy back on track.

The pandemic has severely impacted the economic activities in India as the country had to go through a lockdown to check the spread of the virus. While the restrictions are being eased now, the Reserve Bank of India had recently said that the GDP growth during 2020-21 is likely to remain in the negative territory.

5. Taking action against police brutality.

Recently, the custodial deaths of Jeyaraj and Bennicks in Tamil Nadu created massive outrage among people. It also brought to fore several others cases of police brutality in India. Statistics suggest that in 2019 alone, India recorded 1731 custodial deaths i.e., 5 deaths daily.

6. Handling border tensions with neighbouring nations.

Recently, India faced tensions on its international borders, including that with China and Nepal. The recent skirmish with China over Leh also killed 20 Indian troops.

7. Ensuring livelihood for our migrant workers.

With no roofs on their heads, no food and water, and no means of livelihood, lakhs of migrant workers were forced to leave the cities when the lockdown was announced. Further, data from Stranded Workers Action Network (SWAN) shows a majority of the migrant workers were unsure about what they'll do post-lockdown.

Now that the lockdown restrictions are being eased, we have no idea and data about their livelihoods.

8. Taking action against Dalit killings.

Data from NCRB suggests that close to 1000 Dalits are killed due to caste-motivated atrocities every year. Further, Dalit women are raped and their children die of malnutrition in large numbers. During the lockdown, multiple cases of Dalit people being discriminated against and in worst of cases, killed, were reported.

9. Investing in the country's digital infrastructure.

Education is one of the worst affected areas, due to the pandemic. With schools and colleges shut, several institutions are taking to online learning. Therefore, it becomes imperative for the government to invest in the country's digital infrastructure.

10. Handling the increase of coronavirus cases in India.

We are seeing a constant spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India. India is now also the third-worst affected country in the world.

Latest studies suggest that if the present trend continues, India could soon surpass Brazil in terms of total number of Covid-19 cases.

Let's hope these issues are also tackled.