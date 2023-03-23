While we all had a chance to run outdoors as soon as we felt the earthquake tremors last night, there are several people who couldn’t because of their serious work.

The doctors, who were delivering a baby through the lower-segment cesarean section, kept their hearts strong when the earthquake shook the entire nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at Sub District Hospital, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.

Anantnag’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) took to their social media handle and shared the video of the incident. In a one-minute video, the medical staff could be seen performing the operation as everything around them was shaking because of the temblors.

Emergency LSCS was going-on at SDH Bijbehara Anantnag during which strong tremors of Earthquake were felt.

Kudos to staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly & Thank God,everything is Alright.@HealthMedicalE1 @iasbhupinder @DCAnantnag @basharatias_dr @DHSKashmir pic.twitter.com/Pdtt8IHRnh — CMO Anantnag Official (@cmo_anantnag) March 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Netizens, without a doubt, started praising the doctors for their dedication, courage and hard work.

The way the doctor says "koi baat nahi, zara mujhe light dikhao" shows her devotion towards the Almighty and her work. May Allah bless them all with the best in both worlds.



Aameen. — Ruvaida R. (@ruvaida_reyaz) March 22, 2023

It is truly commendable to witness the dedication and unwavering commitment of medical professionals towards ensuring the wellbeing of their patients, even in the face of unprecedented challenges.🫡 — Mohmod Irfan Shah (@mohmodirfanshah) March 21, 2023

What a brave lady MashaAllah ❤



Kudos to the whole team. — Arbeena Amin (@arbeenaamin) March 21, 2023

Commendable!

May ﷲ reward our selfless doctors abundantly, Ameen! Their services to Kasheer have been immense — 𝒯𝑜𝓊𝓈𝑒𝑒𝒻 (@Akhmakh_kaeshur) March 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Kudos to the great Doctor and the support staff! — Dar Riyaz Ahmad (@Riyaz__Dar) March 21, 2023

If it was any other profession, people would have left the work as it is and rushed to save their lives, but this noble profession made them stay. Salute to doctors and all other medical staff here who showed so much courage. Salute to all the medical professionals in this world — Bangalore Citizen (@Bengalurucitize) March 22, 2023

Salute to the respected doctors and staff for staying calm & composed and handling the situation with professional sangfroid. Impressive! — Mudasir Fazal Dedar (@mudasirfazal) March 21, 2023

Well done 👍,we r proud,the way they risked their life, the dedication and courage they showed. — IA94 (@IA_050819) March 22, 2023

Such amazing job, standing by the patient’s side during that time. Really commendable — tahira naqvi (@t_naqvi) March 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT For the unversed, a tremendous earthquake of magnitude of 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, which resulted in intense tremors throughout Jammu & Kashmir and North India.

As they rightly say, doctors are gods in human form!