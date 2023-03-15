We hardly discuss how terrible the conditions for manual workers are in our country. Safety precautions are rarely taken, and that leads to many unfortunate accidents and incidents on construction sites etc. And it seems this Australian journalist‘s tweet showing construction workers operating in super unsafe conditions has sparked a (much needed) conversation about this online.

Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT While Mr. Lalor has used the word ‘Brave’ to describe the workers in the video, the internet calls it what it really is, a lack of employment opportunities, and sheer disregard for human lives.

Indian construction workers are amazingly brave but bloody hell I reckon they might need a union to demand a bit more site safety. This is 9 stories up with another 9 to go … pic.twitter.com/tkh5QudH0m — Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Here’s how the internet has responded;

In India, workers in the informal sector have zero representation, & barely any legal protection. These are mostly very poor migrant laborers, with no local enfranchisement. The only skill they can offer is their own readiness to risk their lives. Contractors know this & exploit. — Arnab (@simplyarnab) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

It’s actually to do with the fact that the harness hampers them to work. Most of these workers are cheap labours who are paid in cash and aren’t insured. No union will protect them. Sad reality — @run (@mufc_mitron) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Unfortunately in most of the construction sites, safety measures are negligible in India. Wages are low and there's no such insurance policy for the labourers. We need to bring effective and strict labour laws. They put their lives on risks for us without much pay & security. — 🎯DEVI CAPITAL🎯 (@DS_790) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Far from bravery. Sheer exploration by contractors who make billions. — Abhishek R (@aramanujaa) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

India has had few issues wrt to workers safety. The labor officers aren't strict enough, thanks to sick framework maintained by officials. Hardly any of these workers know their rights. An incident happened few years back in my locality, it was spine chilling but no action taken. — Rohan (@ImRohanSingh19) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Well this is terrifying n should be stop but there r already law in India for Labour work n their safety contractor is violating the law

As labour is quite cheap is India so its gets ignored — Kunal (@kunal11_23) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

The government should issue orders and get these things sorted. Hard hats are getting more common now as well. But unions, idk. Unions just end up exploiting its own members. They use their influence to milk the misary of the weaker section while keeping them weak. — Abhinav 🇮🇳 (@Fatboy_was_slim) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT In India the cheapest is life of a human — Rich (@isay_nobita) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

When labour is so cheap that Indian labourers venture into richer Middle Eastern nations for better pay, safety and labour union can all go for a toss.

In a nation infected by higher unemployment/ population, having bread for their family at the end of the day is a big thing. — Fahd 🦌 (@hanguull) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Brave is a word. I'd rather say they're badly exploited in a system which doesn't care if they die. People who have to work in unimaginable ( to us ) conditions, because if they don't they starve. — Jimmy (@LoSiento76) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

The workers are so acquainted with such work environment that most of the times they refuse to use safety equipment/harness saying it's uncomfortable.

In our building, even after providing everything they don't use any of it 😐 — 🇮🇳 𝓫𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓫𝓸𝓷 🇮🇳 (@bubun_s) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

When the work is few and workers are in million , people can go any extent to secure their job — AR Sports official (@Arjunmahato7679) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT There is a labour code but it is not implemented properly & after corona the norms in labour code are relaxed to speed up the infra work.This is the story of 90% india of consty work — cricholic (@cricholic2) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Yes coz of Lack of law enforcement, deep rooted corruption and total disregard for ladbor safety from construction firm. — Naveen Kumar (@NaveenK44637289) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Not just safety. We need to get much better at their accommodation facilities as well.



Kinda sad reality. 🙁 — Hardik Sojitra (@SojitraHardik) March 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

It’s good to see that many people have acknowledged just how problematic our treatment of construction workers really is.