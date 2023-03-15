We hardly discuss how terrible the conditions for manual workers are in our country. Safety precautions are rarely taken, and that leads to many unfortunate accidents and incidents on construction sites etc. And it seems this Australian journalist‘s tweet showing construction workers operating in super unsafe conditions has sparked a (much needed) conversation about this online.
While Mr. Lalor has used the word ‘Brave’ to describe the workers in the video, the internet calls it what it really is, a lack of employment opportunities, and sheer disregard for human lives.
Here’s how the internet has responded;
It’s good to see that many people have acknowledged just how problematic our treatment of construction workers really is.