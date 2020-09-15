On September 9, the BMC demolished parts of actor Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill bungalow, a day after issuing notice regarding the same.

The corporation also knocked down parts of her Bandra office, citing 'illegal alterations' as the reason.

#NewsAlert | @KanganaTeam issues notice to BMC demanding Rs 2 crore damage compensation.



Aruneel & Sherine with details. | #BollywoodDrugDebate pic.twitter.com/OzAP7mGgVW — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 15, 2020

Later, Kangana moved the High Court to look into the matter. And now, almost a week later, she has filed for compensation worth ₹2 crore for all the damages.

As per a report from The Times of India, Kangana has mentioned in her petition that 40% of her bunglow was demolished by the BMC and 'valuable movable property like chandeliers, sofa, rare art works' were damaged in the process.

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

She has also called BMC's move 'premeditated and vitiated'.

Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had told the High Court on Thursday that he will make changes to the petition, and standing true to his words, he has.

The petition is now 92-pages long and demands not just compensation but also to 'restrain' the BMC from any further demolition of her property.

Actor Kangana Ranaut amended her plea before Bombay High Court challenging demolition work of her Bandra office by BMC and sought Rs. 2 crore damage for ‘illegal demolition’. BMC will file reply to amended plea and HC will hear it next on September 22. @IndianExpress @ie_mumbai — Omkar Gokhale (@OmkarGokhale91) September 15, 2020

Kangana, who came back to Mumbai on September 9 after being granted Y-plus protection by the Home Ministry, left the city yesterday 'with a heavy heart'.