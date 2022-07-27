A unique homage to #KargilWar Hero Captain Vikram Batra in Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram.— PIB in KERALA (@PIBTvpm) July 26, 2022
An underwater portrait measuring 50 ft long and 30 ft wide installed by Artist Davinci Suresh@PIB_India#KargilVijayDiwas @DefenceMinIndia @Tri_Service @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/koXJ4lg4AY
A video was shared by the Press Information Bureau in Kerala on Twitter. The video showed the artist accompanied by scuba divers installing the art. The underwater portrait was made by artist Davinci Suresh. The event was organized by the Indian Army. The artist used tiles for this installation and it took him eight hours to complete. Each tile was numbered accordingly. This portrait is the largest underwater portrait in the world and it secured a world record certificate as awarded by the URF World Records (Universal Records Forum).
Twitteratis were proud of this unique homage to the late Captain Vikram Batra. Here is what they had to say.
