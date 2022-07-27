

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War . This year a unique homage was paid to the Kargil War Hero, Captain Vikram Batra, in Thiruvananthapuram. An underwater portrait measuring 50 ft long and 30 ft wide was installed in Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

A unique homage to #KargilWar Hero Captain Vikram Batra in Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram.

An underwater portrait measuring 50 ft long and 30 ft wide installed by Artist Davinci Suresh@PIB_India#KargilVijayDiwas @DefenceMinIndia @Tri_Service @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/koXJ4lg4AY — PIB in KERALA (@PIBTvpm) July 26, 2022

A video was shared by the Press Information Bureau in Kerala on Twitter. The video showed the artist accompanied by scuba divers installing the art. The underwater portrait was made by artist Davinci Suresh. The event was organized by the Indian Army. The artist used tiles for this installation and it took him eight hours to complete. Each tile was numbered accordingly. This portrait is the largest underwater portrait in the world and it secured a world record certificate as awarded by the URF World Records (Universal Records Forum).

Twitteratis were proud of this unique homage to the late Captain Vikram Batra. Here is what they had to say.



Unique and admirable tribute to PVC Captain Vikram Batra ..#KargilVijayDiwas2022 https://t.co/SoBjiiasMa — AdhyaAzad (@AdhyaAzad) July 26, 2022

An extraordinary achievement — & it happened in Thiruvananthapuram! The largest underwater portrait of Capt. Vikram Batra PVC, took Davinci Suresh, the artist, 8 hours to complete. The 1500 sq ft installation was created using tiles. Take a look!👇 https://t.co/G5ghVlZ6VX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 26, 2022