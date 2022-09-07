On Monday evening, a nine-year-old was allegedly bitten by a dog inside a lift in a residential society in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension. CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on the internet, in which the dog can be seen accompanied by his owner.

"My son was coming home from his tuition class in the neighbouring tower when a Beagle accompanied by an old woman bit him on his leg inside the lift. I was waiting on the ground floor when he came out crying and limping. After he told me what happened, I found the woman in the basement and confronted her. She refused to answer when I asked about her whereabouts. On being asked if the dog was vaccinated, she asked me to leave her alone. I later asked the guard for the CCTV footage and filed a complaint with the police", the boy's father said.

Following the incident, the Ghaziabad police registered a case against the dog's owner

As per reports, Alok Dubey, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Sihani Gate, said that police have taken cognizance of the incident after a video went viral on social media, and a case has been registered.

I’m not against pets if you have them it’s your responsibility to keep in control at public places. Very insensitive behaviour towards this child. https://t.co/QaO0MhOu60 — Meenu Tiwari🍀🌼 (@MeenuTiwari) September 6, 2022

Kindness can't be measured by anyone's affinity towards animals. This is not just shocking but quite a trend now.. Undervaluing human lives over their pets. https://t.co/PvVA6Ukwpe — Upamanyu Bhattacharya (@upamanyu70) September 6, 2022

Why is the woman so insensitive here? I am a big-time animal lover but being an irresponsible pet parent is totally not acceptable.



Either learn to be responsible or do not get a pet at all. Your dog can scar a kid forever and make him fear dogs forever. https://t.co/2JwHlsEcBX — Aarohy Kapoor (@aarohy_kapoor) September 6, 2022

These dog owners should be punished. She has absolutely no concerns towards the kid. Every society has so many such owners.



This is not about animal rights, but about being careless.



What if it was a fatal bite? https://t.co/7PBQ1yOyyC — Rohit Vats (@nawabjha) September 6, 2022

If you are a pet parent, please be more responsible.