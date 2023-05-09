At one point, we all chiselled our names on wooden desks and chairs to leave our mark forever. If not our name, we etched the names of our favourite actors or memorable dates, phrases, or literally anything else. Much against the rules, we’ve all tried our hand at graffiti on school furniture back in the day.

As it turns out, this habit is not new; but at least three centuries old.

How do we know this? Just look at King Charles III’s Coronation Chair.

The Coronation Chair is an ancient wooden chair made from timber where monarchs sit during their crowning ceremony. Back in 1296, King Edward I ordered for the coronation chair to hold the Scottish coronation stone, the Stone of Destiny, which he had captured from the Scots.

The back part of the historic chair is legit filled with scribbles from schoolboys and visitors from the 18th & 19th centuries, noted The Independent. Among the letters carved, one reads, “P. Abbott slept in this chair 5-6 July 1800.” And well, that’s hilarious.

On the occasion of the coronation, historian Dr Francis Young gave a shoutout to ‘Westminster School lads’ for carving their names. And Twitter is in splits, take a look:

Shoutout to those Westminster School lads of the 18th century who graffitied their names on St Edward's Chair, which we're only now able to see thanks to the quality of broadcast image! 😆 pic.twitter.com/Py9ZUn1bba — Dr Francis Young (@DrFrancisYoung) May 6, 2023

Whomever “J.G.” was had some excellent etching skills because those letters are perfect. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ugqdcccVug — Annelisa J. Purdie 🐏 📜 🌾 (@RosyShepherdess) May 9, 2023

History laugh of the day https://t.co/9jAqizGTJA — Martin Sulev🇺🇦 (@MSulev) May 8, 2023

I love people who deface priceless historical artifacts using Serif fonts https://t.co/iz3D9p3Gbo — @chaircrusher@masto.ai (@chaircrusher) May 7, 2023

Graffiti can make history https://t.co/iGHuqPFm69 — Lynne Bateson (@Bateson) May 8, 2023

This makes me smile. Kids being rascals is evergreen. https://t.co/cgXPhsJmgH — Anne_Engström (@TheKiwiStoa) May 7, 2023

As a scholar of historical graffiti, I enjoy this very much. https://t.co/9jal7uEgCK — Alex Caudwell (@visiblemooses) May 7, 2023

TBH, they really did carve their names in English History. It’s EPIC!

