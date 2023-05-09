At one point, we all chiselled our names on wooden desks and chairs to leave our mark forever. If not our name, we etched the names of our favourite actors or memorable dates, phrases, or literally anything else. Much against the rules, we’ve all tried our hand at graffiti on school furniture back in the day.
As it turns out, this habit is not new; but at least three centuries old.
How do we know this? Just look at King Charles III’s Coronation Chair.
The Coronation Chair is an ancient wooden chair made from timber where monarchs sit during their crowning ceremony. Back in 1296, King Edward I ordered for the coronation chair to hold the Scottish coronation stone, the Stone of Destiny, which he had captured from the Scots.
The back part of the historic chair is legit filled with scribbles from schoolboys and visitors from the 18th & 19th centuries, noted The Independent. Among the letters carved, one reads, “P. Abbott slept in this chair 5-6 July 1800.” And well, that’s hilarious.
On the occasion of the coronation, historian Dr Francis Young gave a shoutout to ‘Westminster School lads’ for carving their names. And Twitter is in splits, take a look:
TBH, they really did carve their names in English History. It’s EPIC!
Also Read: The ‘Grim Reaper’ Appeared At King Charles’ Coronation & We’re Wondering Who He Was Here For