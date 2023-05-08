Multiple videos from King Charles‘ coronation are going viral. The Coronation rituals and even Sonam Kapoor’s appearance have caused quite a chatter on social media. But underneath all of these, there’s one video with a spooky undertone that takes the cake by a huge margin. Why? You are about to find out.
A viral video from the coronation has captured a rather spooky-looking figure. The figure is draped in an all-black robe and he holds something that looks like a scythe. Many people were freaked out and they immediately drew parallels between the figure and the Grim Reaper. For the unversed, the Grim Reaper is a mythological figure that is often shrouded in a dark, hooded robe and carries a scythe to “reap” human souls.
Take a look at the video here. You can see the ‘Grim Reaper’ towards the end of the video crossing the Church’s doorway.
The video has fetched more than 3.8 million views ever since it was shared on Twitter. While some people compared the figure to the Grim Reaper, many even called it Darth Vader. On the other hand, many took it as an opportunity to unleash some genius-level memes.
Take a look at what people had to say here.
Putting all jokes to rest, Newsweek reported that the figure was a ‘verger’ – a member of the abbey community who assists with religious services, but who is not a member of the clergy.
But hey, we got some good jokes, right?
