Multiple videos from King Charles‘ coronation are going viral. The Coronation rituals and even Sonam Kapoor’s appearance have caused quite a chatter on social media. But underneath all of these, there’s one video with a spooky undertone that takes the cake by a huge margin. Why? You are about to find out.

A viral video from the coronation has captured a rather spooky-looking figure. The figure is draped in an all-black robe and he holds something that looks like a scythe. Many people were freaked out and they immediately drew parallels between the figure and the Grim Reaper. For the unversed, the Grim Reaper is a mythological figure that is often shrouded in a dark, hooded robe and carries a scythe to “reap” human souls.

Take a look at the video here. You can see the ‘Grim Reaper’ towards the end of the video crossing the Church’s doorway.

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀#Coronation pic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i — Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023

The video has fetched more than 3.8 million views ever since it was shared on Twitter. While some people compared the figure to the Grim Reaper, many even called it Darth Vader. On the other hand, many took it as an opportunity to unleash some genius-level memes.

Take a look at what people had to say here.

The grim reaper. The king is dead. pic.twitter.com/g8eyeyflWU — Qmum (@Nancy023922191) May 7, 2023

The Reaper is coming for the Elites🍿🍿🍿

And they know it. — azzkikr (@eddebruut) May 7, 2023

grim reaper was supposed to take Charles but the procession was so boring he had to take a walk and ended up nodding off — outtatime (@outtatime20029) May 7, 2023

SORRY, LOOKS LIKE I CAME TOO EARLY. https://t.co/w8DEXAOfIY — Neuromante duodenal, @Neuromante@metalhead.club (@Neurus_Ex) May 7, 2023

May the Force be with you… https://t.co/ulRveP0Dto — Richard Forrester: @RichForrest2@aus.social 🐀 (@RichForrest2) May 7, 2023

😂 he’s got a lot clients in one spot https://t.co/PQx05M5iWH — sovereign (@Freya91227070) May 6, 2023

Yep, had to pause & rewind to get a pic – couldn't decide if it was Death (Pratchett would be proud) or maybe Darth Vader! 🥸 pic.twitter.com/nHUiQ6QQpO — Nemi-Nim (@nemi_nim) May 6, 2023

Makes me think of one of the best jump scares ever in film. pic.twitter.com/reYtd5tqWx — Paul Ellett (@paul_ellett) May 6, 2023

The sound effect in the background when he walks across is so perfectly timed that I almost can’t get over it. — Steve Anderson (@_TheFranchise_) May 6, 2023

Putting all jokes to rest, Newsweek reported that the figure was a ‘verger’ – a member of the abbey community who assists with religious services, but who is not a member of the clergy.

But hey, we got some good jokes, right?

