Atithi Devo Bhava. Quite paradoxical for a country to prescribe such a philosophy when some of its countrymen are on a mission to make it the most inhospitable place in the world. This is in reference to an exceedingly problematic incident that took place on the streets of Mumbai on Tuesday night when a Korean Twitch Streamer got harassed.

Apparently, Hyojeong, who goes by the handle Mhyochi, was live streaming while strolling on the streets of Khar when two guys on a bike approached her. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

The video shows one of the men holding her hand and pulling her towards his two-wheeler despite Hyojeong’s constant ‘NO.’ He even tried to kiss her and followed her, offering a lift when she tried to walk away.

Originally shared from the handle @Beaver_R6, Hyojeong retweeted the video quoting how some people blamed her for being too friendly. (Cos yeah, getting harassed is a woman’s fault, travelling is a woman’s fault, being decent is a woman’s fault, everything wrong about this world is also a woman’s fault. Right?)

Outraged, here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

Being friendly is not an invitation for harassment. It a matter of shame this happened to you. I'm sorry you had to experience this. We are better than this. Hope you make better and happier memories. — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) December 1, 2022

shameless people…really disgusted by these morones😡😡 https://t.co/rfcGYQ5IUR — mizzle neupane 🇳🇵 (@mizzle_neupane5) December 1, 2022

Indians finding ways to blame women for inappropriate conduct that happened with them? Imagine my shock https://t.co/x4rA8gyxWT — Staminardo (@letmetalkk_) December 1, 2022

This is why our country can never improve. We have no respect for women, talent and right to privacy. We are still the old uncivilised bunch of idiots who can only indulge in religion, Eve teasing, and casteism. #India #Shame https://t.co/kgbEKtwoFU https://t.co/nOwcA3pNdS — Shantanu Dubey (@dubeyshantanu7) December 1, 2022

Victim blaming an old Indian habit. This is disgusting. Shameful. https://t.co/jdrB6ja4cI — Rituraj ⚽🇧🇷 (@WingedScalpel) December 1, 2022

India for girls-

1. Do not travel alone without a companion preferably male.

2. Do not talk to strangers/smile at them.

3. Expect noone will help you and guys might come from random places to touch you inappropriately.

4. Travelling after dark is dangerous. https://t.co/DfbHwxf9cW — Divya (@divyalakhanpal7) December 1, 2022

I am truly sorry for what you have gone through. This is not your fault and definitely not initiated by you.

Please do not give up streaming. Do not let disgusting men change your path and goals in life. Easier said than done I know.

In solidarity ✊🏻 https://t.co/DDaq88HV6s — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) December 1, 2022

How are always women always painted as the perpetrator in any situations ever https://t.co/nCDK7OtZdI — Venus 💋 (@AquariusMain) December 1, 2022

The Audacity of the men. No wonder India continues to remain an unsafe country. https://t.co/BfBzMGKkqS — Dhruv Sekhri (@dhruvsekhri) December 1, 2022

This is shameful and pathetic to the core and even more disgusting is the pitiful victim blaming that she underwent after the incident! #Shame https://t.co/gBaPsKn6YB — Shreshtha Chaudhury (@themessybong) December 1, 2022

And this is what she will take back to her country. Shame on us! Strict actions are needed against the accused. https://t.co/4Y8KHXrRr1 — Jol (@JolJolJol7X) December 1, 2022

This is beyond embarrassment. Foreigners should not visit the hellhole that is India, especially for women. We have great food, great places but we don't deserve tourist dollars because of the third world parasitical scum like this. https://t.co/R81N6C0eIR — JS (@SardaJai) November 30, 2022

Anything women do comes with the ridiculous baggage of "second-thoughts"! Why can't we just live our lives? https://t.co/Mipgi6gbQW — Hardika Gautam (@HardikaGautam) December 1, 2022

Basis the video, Mumbai police registered the case of sexual assault & the accused, identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, have now been arrested.