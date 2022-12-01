Atithi Devo Bhava. Quite paradoxical for a country to prescribe such a philosophy when some of its countrymen are on a mission to make it the most inhospitable place in the world. This is in reference to an exceedingly problematic incident that took place on the streets of Mumbai on Tuesday night when a Korean Twitch Streamer got harassed.
Apparently, Hyojeong, who goes by the handle Mhyochi, was live streaming while strolling on the streets of Khar when two guys on a bike approached her. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The video shows one of the men holding her hand and pulling her towards his two-wheeler despite Hyojeong’s constant ‘NO.’ He even tried to kiss her and followed her, offering a lift when she tried to walk away.
Originally shared from the handle @Beaver_R6, Hyojeong retweeted the video quoting how some people blamed her for being too friendly. (Cos yeah, getting harassed is a woman’s fault, travelling is a woman’s fault, being decent is a woman’s fault, everything wrong about this world is also a woman’s fault. Right?)
Outraged, here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Basis the video, Mumbai police registered the case of sexual assault & the accused, identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, have now been arrested.