A lot has happened in the past few days with regards to comedian Kunal Kamra's viral video where he was seen confronting Arnab Goswami on-board a plane. 

IndiGo Airlines, in which the incident took place, was the first to ban Kunal from flying for a period of six months for "heckling" Arnab Goswami. Soon, Spice Jet, Air India and Go Air followed suit by banning him "till further notice".  

And, this is what he had to say about the ban imposed on him by IndiGo Airlines:

Clearly, people were furious and outraged by the hypocrisy of the airlines. Even the IndiGo pilot slammed the airlines for the unfair ban imposed on him as his behaviour didn't even qualify as "Level 1 Unruly".

Now, the latest update in this whole incident is that Kunal Kamra has issued a legal notice to IndiGo demanding an unconditional apology, removal of ban and a compensation of ₹25 lakhs. 

You can read the full statement here: 

IndiGo Airlines is yet to release a statement on the legal notice issued by Kamra. We will keep you posted with the latest updates. 