A lot has happened in the past few days with regards to comedian Kunal Kamra's viral video where he was seen confronting Arnab Goswami on-board a plane.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

IndiGo Airlines, in which the incident took place, was the first to ban Kunal from flying for a period of six months for "heckling" Arnab Goswami. Soon, Spice Jet, Air India and Go Air followed suit by banning him "till further notice".

@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

And, this is what he had to say about the ban imposed on him by IndiGo Airlines:

Thank you Indigo a six month suspension is honestly very kind of you...

Modiji might be suspending Air India forever. https://t.co/ari4erSE5F — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Clearly, people were furious and outraged by the hypocrisy of the airlines. Even the IndiGo pilot slammed the airlines for the unfair ban imposed on him as his behaviour didn't even qualify as "Level 1 Unruly".

Now, the latest update in this whole incident is that Kunal Kamra has issued a legal notice to IndiGo demanding an unconditional apology, removal of ban and a compensation of ₹25 lakhs.

You can read the full statement here:

#BREAKING: @kunalkamra88 sends legal notice to @IndiGo6E, demands unconditional apology. He has asked for flying ban to be revoked and monetary compensation of Rs.25 lakh, along with Rs.1 lakh for his lawyers' fee. pic.twitter.com/b4xd7jdIBO — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) February 1, 2020

IndiGo Airlines is yet to release a statement on the legal notice issued by Kamra. We will keep you posted with the latest updates.