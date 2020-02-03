Folks, I have some major Monday motivation for you. After over 4 airlines barred Kunal Kamra over the Arnab Goswami fiasco, the comedian has managed to fight against all odds and show up at the Mumbai airport to take a flight to an unrevealed destination. 

Source: Scroll

With his baseball cap, a smirk, and the victory sign, the stand-up comedian was found flaunting his airport look in front of a Vistara counter after facing backlash from various airlines over his alleged heckling with Arnab Goswami. 

Thanking Vistara for following "due process", Kunal was glad that Vistara didn't follow the herd. Kunal has however sued IndiGo for a sum of Rs 25 Lakhs for mental pain and losses incurred by the airlines. 

Twitter had the best reactions to seeing Kunal Kamra in his airport look: 

Well, all we can say is, long live Air Vistara. 