the comedian has managed to fight against all odds and show up at the Mumbai airport to take a flight to an unrevealed destination. Folks, I have some major Monday motivation for you. After over 4 airlines barred Kunal Kamra over the Arnab Goswami fiasco

With his baseball cap, a smirk, and the victory sign, the stand-up comedian was found flaunting his airport look in front of a Vistara counter after facing backlash from various airlines over his alleged heckling with Arnab Goswami.

Thanking Vistara for following "due process", Kunal was glad that Vistara didn't follow the herd. Kunal has however sued IndiGo for a sum of Rs 25 Lakhs for mental pain and losses incurred by the airlines.

Twitter had the best reactions to seeing Kunal Kamra in his airport look:

Now andha bhakt will start #boycottvistara

Because they don't have anywork 😂😂😂 — tana-SHAH (@ArfinShahbaz) February 2, 2020

Vistara has earned our respect✊🏽 . Shall always prefer this Airline over the other bootlickers. — Sheeba Aslam Fehmi (@SheebaAslamFehm) February 2, 2020

Karma to haters after flight: pic.twitter.com/Nv4ZIjZVSm — Akshay Kashyap (@Liberal_Tiger) February 2, 2020

Mid-fligt ban na daal de Vistara 😂😂.. parachute leke jaa bhai — Omkar Shetty (@omkar_shettyg) February 2, 2020

My respect for Vistara only goes up. Long live TATA — Sandeep Singh4 (@Sandeep10787256) February 2, 2020

Kaiko ungli kar ra re baba. Shanti se fly kar na bhai.. Khali peeli air vistara ke peeche pad jayega feku sarkar... — ThokoBhai (@HaftaWasooli) February 2, 2020

Caps ,glasses much needed disguise — sandy (@SandyJathanna) February 2, 2020

My love for Airvistara has increased many folds.



Will never book @IndiGo6E as they won't run the company with ethics.



Today you tomorrow someone else could be government target.

They rely more on government instructions who can travel who can't.

They won't check fact. — ProudIndian (@proudindian_24) February 2, 2020

I told in the beginning. Air Asia and Vistara won’t ban him. Their 49% share owe by International companies and their CEO are not indian. International companies barely violate rules. Maybe this is the reason Indian government want us to boycott them 😂 — Jinxie- (@Jinxie_Al) February 2, 2020

Bhai Aaram se Modiji ka dimag phira toh vo teri Airport Entry pai he ban laga denge 😂😂😂😂 — Saurabh pandey (@Pandeyji2597) February 2, 2020

Well, all we can say is, long live Air Vistara.