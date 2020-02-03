With his baseball cap, a smirk, and the victory sign, the stand-up comedian was found flaunting his airport look in front of a Vistara counter after facing backlash from various airlines over his alleged heckling with Arnab Goswami.
My airport look all thanks to @airvistara following due process...#lovevistara pic.twitter.com/HDoF8CZJvP— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 2, 2020
Thanking Vistara for following "due process", Kunal was glad that Vistara didn't follow the herd. Kunal has however sued IndiGo for a sum of Rs 25 Lakhs for mental pain and losses incurred by the airlines.
Twitter had the best reactions to seeing Kunal Kamra in his airport look:
Now andha bhakt will start #boycottvistara— tana-SHAH (@ArfinShahbaz) February 2, 2020
Vistara has earned our respect✊🏽 . Shall always prefer this Airline over the other bootlickers.— Sheeba Aslam Fehmi (@SheebaAslamFehm) February 2, 2020
My respect for Vistara only goes up. Long live TATA— Sandeep Singh4 (@Sandeep10787256) February 2, 2020
Kaiko ungli kar ra re baba. Shanti se fly kar na bhai.. Khali peeli air vistara ke peeche pad jayega feku sarkar...— ThokoBhai (@HaftaWasooli) February 2, 2020
Caps ,glasses much needed disguise— sandy (@SandyJathanna) February 2, 2020
Bhai Aaram se Modiji ka dimag phira toh vo teri Airport Entry pai he ban laga denge 😂😂😂😂— Saurabh pandey (@Pandeyji2597) February 2, 2020
Well, all we can say is, long live Air Vistara.