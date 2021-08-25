We know how powerful social media can be in making things go viral and also how easily netizens may fall into the trend trap for a couple of hundred likes.
People have done bizarre activities such as dumping ice cold water on oneself or dancing in the streets, not all of these challenges were harmless though, remember the KIKI Challenge?
Well, it seems like 2021 has just delivered a fresher one: the milk crate challenge.
I’m so inspired rn 😭 https://t.co/aunM0MP97t— Lawrence Burney (@TrueLaurels) August 22, 2021
Always get your meals in pic.twitter.com/3NmomnrCDo— Bradley Martyn (@BradleyMartyn) August 22, 2021
Let it be known I’m the first light skin panda in the world to do #milkcratechallenge on skates #hoodpanda pic.twitter.com/CKF2c8f0Qs— HOOD PANDA (@TheHoodpanda) August 22, 2021
Some daredevils turned their failure into a victory.
🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/twie7OWtvG— rickie jacobs (@airjacobs) August 23, 2021
Here's a clip that plays the action in reverse and gives it a "Christopher Nolan" flavour. Did you see that coming?
Christopher Nolan presents MILKCRATE #CrateChallenge #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/k3vJk1ajSS— 😅 (@usefulpurpose) August 23, 2021
However, not everyone aced the challenge. After a few videos recorded some dangerous falls, health professionals expressed grave alarm. As a result of these falls, fatal injuries might occur.
Somebody getting arrested out of frustration after this.. 😩😂 #CrateChallenge pic.twitter.com/NjlxUUPxak— Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) August 24, 2021
#cratechallenge but the jail edition 😂 pic.twitter.com/chlz9suGiw— No Jumper (@nojumper) August 23, 2021
Videos of folks doing the milk crate challenge give me anxiety. Where is their mama at?!— Jackie Hill Perry (@JackieHillPerry) August 23, 2021
my health insurance does not cover the “crate challenge”— Wahlid Mohammad (@Wahlid) August 23, 2021
The crate challenge gives me tremendous anxiety. It’s crazy to think how tame the @tide pod challenge seems in comparison.— Jack Ferris (@JFerris714) August 24, 2021
Rock on, America. We’re doing great.
People doing this like they have the best health insurance... #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/rvHEObBjKC— The Milk Crate Challenge (@MilkCrateClub) August 22, 2021
Safe to say, some were smart enough to share memes only and not actually do the challenge, or wait..
I did it!!!#milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/j53FaRUXwQ— Flyin’ Brian J (@FlyinBrianJ) August 23, 2021
Rollin’ out #CrateChallenge pic.twitter.com/A96yFZKQq1— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) August 23, 2021
The only #CrateChallenge I ever participated in….👀👌🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/Q0xUwdRWxa— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) August 23, 2021
The only #CrateChallenge I want 😂😋 pic.twitter.com/0rWMrN8LvM— Manyora the Shunist (@ushuni_) August 24, 2021
Is this challenge going to hail as a 'new thing' on the internet? Let us know your thoughts below.