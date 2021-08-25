We know how powerful social media can be in making things go viral and also how easily netizens may fall into the trend trap for a couple of hundred likes.

People have done bizarre activities such as dumping ice cold water on oneself or dancing in the streets, not all of these challenges were harmless though, remember the KIKI Challenge?

Well, it seems like 2021 has just delivered a fresher one: the milk crate challenge.

I’m so inspired rn 😭 https://t.co/aunM0MP97t — Lawrence Burney (@TrueLaurels) August 22, 2021

Shorty raised the stakes pic.twitter.com/z3sVh3Wh7H — Dee Goodz (@dee_goodz) August 23, 2021

Always get your meals in pic.twitter.com/3NmomnrCDo — Bradley Martyn (@BradleyMartyn) August 22, 2021

Let it be known I’m the first light skin panda in the world to do #milkcratechallenge on skates #hoodpanda pic.twitter.com/CKF2c8f0Qs — HOOD PANDA (@TheHoodpanda) August 22, 2021

Some daredevils turned their failure into a victory.

Here's a clip that plays the action in reverse and gives it a "Christopher Nolan" flavour. Did you see that coming?

However, not everyone aced the challenge. After a few videos recorded some dangerous falls, health professionals expressed grave alarm. As a result of these falls, fatal injuries might occur.

Somebody getting arrested out of frustration after this.. 😩😂 #CrateChallenge pic.twitter.com/NjlxUUPxak — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) August 24, 2021

Videos of folks doing the milk crate challenge give me anxiety. Where is their mama at?! — Jackie Hill Perry (@JackieHillPerry) August 23, 2021

my health insurance does not cover the “crate challenge” — Wahlid Mohammad (@Wahlid) August 23, 2021

The crate challenge is so painful to watch 😭. It was funny at first but all these people with limited insurance risking their health for a couple hundreds. 😩 — Halle Berry (@Tweet_MANDAtory) August 23, 2021

The crate challenge gives me tremendous anxiety. It’s crazy to think how tame the @tide pod challenge seems in comparison.



Rock on, America. We’re doing great. — Jack Ferris (@JFerris714) August 24, 2021

People doing this like they have the best health insurance... #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/rvHEObBjKC — The Milk Crate Challenge (@MilkCrateClub) August 22, 2021

Safe to say, some were smart enough to share memes only and not actually do the challenge, or wait..

Is this challenge going to hail as a 'new thing' on the internet? Let us know your thoughts below.