Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Mansa district, Punjab on Sunday (May 29). The singer-turned-politician was shot while he was driving his SUV with two others. He was declared brought dead at the Mansa Civil Hospital.



Following the news of his death, Goldy Brar from the 700-member Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the killing in two viral Facebook posts. Canada-based Goldy Brar in his Facebook post mentioned

I, along with Sachin Bishnoi Dhattaranwali, Lawrence Bishnoi group, take responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. His name came up in connection with the murder of Vicky Middukhera and Gurlal Brar and despite this, the police did nothing.

The Punjab Police is verifying the authenticity of the posts and how related Moose Wala is in connection with the "murder of Vicky Middukhera."

Goldy Brar is a wanted criminal. Born as Satinder Singh, Brar is a close aide of Bishnoi. According to reports, Brar lives in Canada but operates through a module in Punjab. He is a native of the Faridkot district in the state. One of which is the killing of Gurlal Singh Pehlwan in 2020 where he is the prime accused. Pehlwan was the Faridkot District Youth Congress president.

Gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi has several cases lodged against him in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Punjab. He is currently in Tihar Jail, Delhi. Bishnoi's aides have taken responsibility and the Facebook posts mention the names of Sachin Bishnoi Dhattaranwali and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Born in Dhattaranwali in Punjab's Fazilka district, Lawrence Bishnoi was also the president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University over a decade ago. The gang leader has been involved in various cases which involve murder, trespassing, robbery, and assault, among others. Bishnoi rose to prominence when one of his aides revealed to the police about the leader's plan to eliminate Bollywood actor Salman Khan after the blackbuck incident.

The killing of the 28-year-old singer comes after his security was reduced from four to two. This move was undertaken to increase the police force for the Ghallughara Diwas (marked to protest Operation Bluestar). Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Toora said that the singer did not take “the two commandos who were part of his security detail nor his private guards, telling them that he was going for a round”.

Speaking to the media, Viresh Kumar Bhawra the director-general of Punjab Police said , "Moosewala left his house in Moosa village at 4.30 pm. Around 5.30 pm, he was driving his jeep, accompanied by two persons, when two vehicles that had been following him intercepted his vehicle and fired at him." According to reports, the singer was shot 10 times near a temple in Jhawahar Ke village.



A three member SIT has been constituted by the police to ensure an effective and speedy investigation. According to the Punjab Police, the killing was a result of an inter-gang rivalry.

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, the singer hailed from the Moosa village in Punjab. The singer has four albums - PBX 1, Snitches Get Stitches, Moosetape, No Name. The singer moved back to India from Canada in recent years.