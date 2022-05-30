Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Mansa district, Punjab on Sunday (May 29). The singer-turned-politician was shot while he was driving his SUV with two others. He was declared brought dead at the Mansa Civil Hospital.
I, along with Sachin Bishnoi Dhattaranwali, Lawrence Bishnoi group, take responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. His name came up in connection with the murder of Vicky Middukhera and Gurlal Brar and despite this, the police did nothing.
The Punjab Police is verifying the authenticity of the posts and how related Moose Wala is in connection with the "murder of Vicky Middukhera."
Goldy Brar is a wanted criminal. Born as Satinder Singh, Brar is a close aide of Bishnoi. According to reports, Brar lives in Canada but operates through a module in Punjab. He is a native of the Faridkot district in the state. One of which is the killing of Gurlal Singh Pehlwan in 2020 where he is the prime accused. Pehlwan was the Faridkot District Youth Congress president.
Moosa, Punjab | Police deployment outside residence of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Mansa district yesterday, May 29 pic.twitter.com/S2cgSSkKeK— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022
The killing of the 28-year-old singer comes after his security was reduced from four to two. This move was undertaken to increase the police force for the Ghallughara Diwas (marked to protest Operation Bluestar). Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Toora said that the singer did not take “the two commandos who were part of his security detail nor his private guards, telling them that he was going for a round”.
DGP Punjab Press Conference Live : pic.twitter.com/mBnMZFxnsu— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) May 29, 2022