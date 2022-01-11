On the most adorable things to watch on the internet today, we have a young reporter from Kashmir stating facts to you.

A video of a little girl from Kashmir has gone viral on social media for her coverage on Kashmir roads.

In the undated video, the little one is talking about the bad condition of lanes and bylanes near her house.

Meet Youngest reporter from the #Kashmir Valley. pic.twitter.com/4H6mYkiDiI — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) January 9, 2022

Wearing a pink jacket, holding a mic, she narrates the story really well. The girl, whose name as well as the place where she is reporting is not confirmed, complains how she cannot invite guests to her place because of the bad condition of the roads.

The video is interactive as she further directs her mom to show the potholes and garbage neighbours are dumping on the road, "sab gandha ho gaya hai (the neighbourhood has become dirty)".

The video has garnered more than 180k views and 4k likes so far. She also reminds the audience to like, share, and subscribe to the video and promises to meet in the next video.

People are loving this young reporter and praise her confidence. They hope that her demands are fulfilled.

This is so awesome. May she always be blessed with confidence and innocence. My teenage daughter, when i showed her this, screamed “ Aaiyo, cho cute”. Mashallah — Arun Raman (@ramblingarun) January 10, 2022

May God bless this little angel. I hope @OfficeOfLGJandK ensures that demand of this young journalist is fulfilled at the earliest and the road is repaired so to bring a smile on her face. — Sandeep Chand (@chandsandeep) January 9, 2022

A really good reporter. And to top it off very cute too 🤗 — Amrita Bhinder 🇮🇳 (@amritabhinder) January 9, 2022

Looking forward to a Govt intervention to make better quality road for our enthusiastic reporter.@PMOIndia — KB Mehta 🇮🇳 (@mehta_kb) January 9, 2022

Aap sahi keh rahe hi beta,

Road ganda hai,

But,

Mehman zaroor aayenge kyuki aapka dil sunder hai.

Hum like karenge,share karenge aur subscribe bhi karenge.

God bless u my child ! — Aniket Kaur 🇮🇳 (@KaurAniket) January 9, 2022

@srinagaradmin @ChinarcorpsIA can request to please get this approach cleared out and motorable, walkable. The little one has made effort to capture thoughts and if sees action to resolve the point - thats the best can give budding generations and contentment to us. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Pankaj Jairath (@jairath_pankaj) January 10, 2022

We hope the demand of this young journalist is fulfilled, and we get to see that coverage too.

