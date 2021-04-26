With rising Covid-19 cases in India, many countries like Hong Kong, Canada, Singapore and Iran have temporarily banned flights from India to control the spread of the virus. 

The latest on this list to impose new travel restrictions is the Maldives. In a tweet, the Ministry of Tourism announced that tourists from India have been suspended from staying at inhabited islands. 

Ever since the announcement was made, netizens have been roasting Bollywood celebrities who have been jetting off to the Maldives amid the ongoing pandemic. 

The suspension will come into effect from 27th April. Earlier, other celebrities also called out celebrities for posting their vacay pics on social media at a time when the country dealing with a health crisis. 