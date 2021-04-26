With rising Covid-19 cases in India, many countries like Hong Kong, Canada, Singapore and Iran have temporarily banned flights from India to control the spread of the virus.

The latest on this list to impose new travel restrictions is the Maldives. In a tweet, the Ministry of Tourism announced that tourists from India have been suspended from staying at inhabited islands.

With effect from 27 April @HPA_mv suspends tourists travelling from #India to #Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. We thank you for the support in our endeavour to make tourism safest possible with minimum inconvenience. — Ministry of Tourism (@MoTmv) April 25, 2021

Ever since the announcement was made, netizens have been roasting Bollywood celebrities who have been jetting off to the Maldives amid the ongoing pandemic.

Bollywood stars are finally expected to speak against government.

The Maldives Government. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) April 26, 2021

Maldives bans Indian tourists from stay at hotels, resorts and guest houses



Bollywood celebrities : pic.twitter.com/pNx2hiqDeG — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 25, 2021

Good decision by Ministry of Tourism of Maldives 👍🙏 https://t.co/eCMbCNWNhf — Er.Aniket Paranjpe (@AniketParanjpe) April 26, 2021

Maldives suspends tourists from India



Bollywood celebrities: pic.twitter.com/HbKUTLuvNI — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) April 25, 2021

Very well 😎 https://t.co/WCLjgwI77C — KWEEN OF EVERYTHING 👑 (@Badasslayqueen) April 26, 2021

Ugh bollywood celebs will have to isolate themselves in their multi-crore mansions oh no https://t.co/CRJ5lt0qiA — Harish Tamillionaire Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) April 26, 2021

Maldives banned Indian Tourist due to covid

Le* Bollywood Celebs : pic.twitter.com/FeL22z3znI — असली कैटफ़िश (@typo_grl) April 26, 2021

Bollywood right now : pic.twitter.com/TjTcBToF1Q — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 25, 2021

The most awaiting decision👏🏻 https://t.co/PMY06rvl1w — Vikash Kumar Singh (@ChaiSuttaaaa) April 25, 2021

Ministry of Tourism to Bollywood celebs enjoying in maldieves - pic.twitter.com/dWqiO6KnkZ — mere_meme_mai_rangne_wali (@MereMeme) April 25, 2021

Hello Bollywood stars,

This is bad news.

Maldives has decided not to accept you.

Now, how will you post those sun-kissed, bikini selfies?

How will film journalists report that you broke the internet?

Not to worry.

You can make more inane Insta Reels and contribute for our nation. https://t.co/yindwJLBvL — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) April 26, 2021

The whole Bollywood searching new Instagram content ideas on internet: pic.twitter.com/FJBbLoaZZ7 — Marketing Chacha (@MarketingChacha) April 25, 2021

One-minute silence for #Bollywood. #Maldives has banned Indian tourists from entering the country April 27 onwards. — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile goa rn to celebrities : pic.twitter.com/RsBSANrJhE — SharmaJi KaBeta (@SharmajiKeTweet) April 25, 2021

The suspension will come into effect from 27th April. Earlier, other celebrities also called out celebrities for posting their vacay pics on social media at a time when the country dealing with a health crisis.