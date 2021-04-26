With rising Covid-19 cases in India, many countries like Hong Kong, Canada, Singapore and Iran have temporarily banned flights from India to control the spread of the virus.
The latest on this list to impose new travel restrictions is the Maldives. In a tweet, the Ministry of Tourism announced that tourists from India have been suspended from staying at inhabited islands.
With effect from 27 April @HPA_mv suspends tourists travelling from #India to #Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. We thank you for the support in our endeavour to make tourism safest possible with minimum inconvenience.— Ministry of Tourism (@MoTmv) April 25, 2021
Ever since the announcement was made, netizens have been roasting Bollywood celebrities who have been jetting off to the Maldives amid the ongoing pandemic.
Bollywood stars are finally expected to speak against government.— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) April 26, 2021
Maldives bans Indian tourists from stay at hotels, resorts and guest houses— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 25, 2021
Good decision by Ministry of Tourism of Maldives 👍🙏 https://t.co/eCMbCNWNhf— Er.Aniket Paranjpe (@AniketParanjpe) April 26, 2021
Maldives suspends tourists from India— Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) April 25, 2021
Very well 😎 https://t.co/WCLjgwI77C— KWEEN OF EVERYTHING 👑 (@Badasslayqueen) April 26, 2021
Ugh bollywood celebs will have to isolate themselves in their multi-crore mansions oh no https://t.co/CRJ5lt0qiA— Harish Tamillionaire Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) April 26, 2021
Bollywood right now : pic.twitter.com/TjTcBToF1Q— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 25, 2021
bollywood celebs after reading the tweet:: https://t.co/my2l97utuY pic.twitter.com/h3GPzOvtSa— waj⁷ (@ksjdays) April 25, 2021
The most awaiting decision👏🏻 https://t.co/PMY06rvl1w— Vikash Kumar Singh (@ChaiSuttaaaa) April 25, 2021
Bollywood celebrities right now https://t.co/BYyFvQcYhI pic.twitter.com/v7NSfkjDxp— Prarthna Soni (@PrarthnaSoni) April 25, 2021
Ministry of Tourism to Bollywood celebs enjoying in maldieves - pic.twitter.com/dWqiO6KnkZ— mere_meme_mai_rangne_wali (@MereMeme) April 25, 2021
Is Bollywood okay? https://t.co/ZlSaPzfxLT— SANTU (@santumisra) April 25, 2021
Bollywood Celebs tonight pic.twitter.com/cAzxC5VV9H— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2021
Hello Bollywood stars,— Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) April 26, 2021
This is bad news.
Maldives has decided not to accept you.
Now, how will you post those sun-kissed, bikini selfies?
How will film journalists report that you broke the internet?
Not to worry.
You can make more inane Insta Reels and contribute for our nation. https://t.co/yindwJLBvL
The whole Bollywood searching new Instagram content ideas on internet: pic.twitter.com/FJBbLoaZZ7— Marketing Chacha (@MarketingChacha) April 25, 2021
One-minute silence for #Bollywood. #Maldives has banned Indian tourists from entering the country April 27 onwards.— Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) April 25, 2021
Meanwhile goa rn to celebrities : pic.twitter.com/RsBSANrJhE— SharmaJi KaBeta (@SharmajiKeTweet) April 25, 2021
The suspension will come into effect from 27th April. Earlier, other celebrities also called out celebrities for posting their vacay pics on social media at a time when the country dealing with a health crisis.