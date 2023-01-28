It’s weird when people on social media take something super normal, twist it, and project it as blasphemy. Just cos they have a smartphone, so they’re allowed to express even the most problematic opinions on a celebrity. Right? Consider this incident as an example. A Twitter user shared a snippet of SRK’s comment on his OWN daughter’s pic that he found disgusting.
Since there was nothing ‘improper’ about a doting father expressing his admiration for his daughter, Twitter users called him out for maligning something so innocent and lovely.
Take a look at what they said.
Let us not pry into other’s people relationships before sorting our own mess. 🙂
