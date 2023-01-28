It’s weird when people on social media take something super normal, twist it, and project it as blasphemy. Just cos they have a smartphone, so they’re allowed to express even the most problematic opinions on a celebrity. Right? Consider this incident as an example. A Twitter user shared a snippet of SRK’s comment on his OWN daughter’s pic that he found disgusting.

Seriously, I don't know about you, but what kind of father comments such a thing on his daughter's photos.

Since there was nothing ‘improper’ about a doting father expressing his admiration for his daughter, Twitter users called him out for maligning something so innocent and lovely.

Take a look at what they said.

Elegant doesn't equal terms such as hot, sexy etc. If anything you're the one sexualizing her and this moment between them. Lord https://t.co/Qz706ZOpS2 — PONDS WIFE (REAL) (@markleecatboy) January 28, 2023

Y'all projecting the fuck up relationship you have with yours parents onto everyone is weird. https://t.co/ox73wopVnl — Shimi²³🇹🇬 (@aepetalstayzen) January 27, 2023

Men when they see a father being affectionate and complementary to his daughter https://t.co/KVu7Q3acGV pic.twitter.com/YQkCgeJ8RX — FAY (@theehongverse) January 27, 2023

indian dads when they find out that they are supposed to genuinely show their daughters love and support https://t.co/zt013t1CXr pic.twitter.com/TkNdHhP5oe — ashᶻz (@ltflowers369) January 27, 2023

such a respectful and sweet admiration of a father for her daughter can only be misinterpreted and disgusted by those who have sick thoughts and pervert eyes for all women https://t.co/g0IbMQeh2V — Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) January 27, 2023

The SRK hate train is getting so weird bc I swear ppl look for anything and everything to hate him nowadays?? Wth https://t.co/VJt8sRcPFF — Vicks 🐒 (@ThatVickeyGirl) January 27, 2023

men are seriously so incapable of humanizing women that they think for a father to compliment his daughter he needs to see her in a sexual context dear god we’re fucked https://t.co/nBfpCFRO46 — 🎧 (@ramoumaaa) January 27, 2023

Let us not pry into other’s people relationships before sorting our own mess. 🙂