Trigger warning: The article contains disturbing information ahead. Reader's discretion advised.

In an incident that is shameful, horrendous, and heart-wrenching, an employee was asked to "send his wife for a night" and the reason behind it will startle you.

As per reports, Gokul Prasad, who worked as a power lineman at the Palia power station of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) in Lakhimpur Kheri, committed suicide after he was asked to send his wife for a night.

The 44-year-old employee who worked in the power department for the past 22 years felt humiliated by such obscene demand and poured diesel over himself outside the junior engineer's office and set himself on fire.

He was rushed to the nearest hospital where he died during the treatment.

Before he committed suicide, Gokul recorded a video accusing the Junior Engineer of harassment and also claimed of filing a police complaint.

In another video, his wife reported how he went into depression and was taking medication too.

He went into depression, started taking medication, but they did not spare him. He was transferred to Aliganj and was facing difficulty in travelling. So he asked for a transfer closer home. They told him, 'get your wife to sleep with us and we will get you transferred.

Senior police officer Sanjiv Suman said:

A lineman who immolated himself died during treatment in Lucknow. A video recorded by the lineman has surfaced in which he was leveling allegations against a senior.

The officials in Lakhimpur Kheri have suspended the junior engineer, Nagendra Umar, and a probe is being ordered so far.

