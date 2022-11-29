Travel influencers travel to picturesque locations and often set some serious travel goals. But this influencer took the game to the next level. He took his dog along with him on a bike journey to complete the Zanskar and Ladakh circuit!

Chow Sureng Rajkonwar decided to travel from Delhi to Ladakh with his pet on a specially customised motorbike. Rajkonwar trained his pet, Bella, for the journey. He installed a special carrier for the pet to be seated comfortably behind him.

Rajkonwar shared the 45-second video of their journey on Instagram. He captioned, “Our Zanskar and Ladakh story in 45 seconds.”

The video shows the pet and the biker crossing through Zanskar Valley and Ladakh. They crossed mountain ranges, rivers, and high-altitude deserts. Towards the end of the video, the duo stopped at Umling La – the highest motorable pass in the world.

The video has gone viral on social media. It has fetched more than two lakh likes and over 14 lakh views. Here’s what people had to say about the video.

In another post, Chow Sureng Rajkonwar revealed how it was difficult for him to find pet-friendly accommodation during their trip. He also revealed that he also fed over 40 stray dogs on their way.