Racism is deeply-rooted in our lives. Be it in India or the West, it's everywhere. The other day we were slamming that American woman, who racially-abused desis in the US, after her video went viral. But can we ignore the fact how many of us face it within our own country?

An incident of how one Manipuri woman was racially discriminated at a home-furnishing store in Hyderabad has caught our attention on Twitter. And it's quite shameful.

The woman's husband, who goes by the username, (@nit_set), shared her shopping experience on Twitter. He wrote:

Only my wife, from Manipur got frisked for goods she bought. No one else before us.

- @nit_set

Check the tweet here:

Racist treatment at @IKEAIndia store in Hyderabad. Only my wife, from Manipur got frisked for goods she bought. No one else before us. And then all supervisory staff came to defend the racism. Great show from an 'international store'. Cheers to another usual day. #racism. — Nitin Sethi (@nit_set) August 28, 2022

The Twitter user added that the supervisors of the store defended the racism treatment and said, "Call police if you want." Here's his second tweet:

The person who checked my wife's shopping bags, even sniggered that we had bought everything, didn't even care to reply why we were singled put. And the supervisors said, yeah call police if you want, we will deal. And it didnt end there. Daily racism that our people face. — Nitin Sethi (@nit_set) August 28, 2022

Netizens are calling this behaviour a 'shameful' act. Let's see their reactions:

This is appalling and absolutely unacceptable @IKEAIndia



Please ensure a proper apology is issued & more importantly educate, sensitise & train your staff to respect all your customers graciously



Hope you will make amends asap https://t.co/l84GimoIrM — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 29, 2022

A day in the life of an Indian from the NE. Getting frisked at @IKEAIndia , being asked for their passports at @ASIGoI sites, being told to "open their eyes" on the streets #RacistIndia https://t.co/zob44jVdZL — 🇺🇦 🇵🇸 🇦🇫 Sharad Narayan (@Grouseo_Marx) August 29, 2022

Discrimination against people of the North-East is a sickening reality in India. It’s shocking that even a cross-cultural multinational corporation like @IKEAIndia purportedly does it. IKEA must apologize & make necessary amends immediately.

- @SaketGokhale

#RacistIkea?!



Dear @ikea: Why do you think #racism is acceptable from your India staff? Would you tolerate this at any of your international stores?!



Hold a high-level probe - warn the offending staff, put them on probation (or sack, to send a stern message to all employees)! https://t.co/PHpzplNmO4 — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) August 29, 2022

Singling out just one person because she looked different from you is clearly racism. This is very shameful behaviour. @IKEAIndia You must hold such employees accountable.

- @dheerajmishra04

This is simply unacceptable. @IKEA @IKEAIndia of you want to access the market in India, you had better wise up about our country's diversity and diversity laws. Shameful and completely unexpected from such a respected international brand. https://t.co/4llcjjf66c — Shomona Khanna (@alterlaw) August 29, 2022

This is unacceptable! https://t.co/ZsbwBWnZId — Rohit Praadeep Sharma 🇮🇳 (@rohits54) August 29, 2022

Shameful @IKEAIndia ! What have you done about it?

Is this as per "policy" or protocol? If so, please put do that protocol in public domain , and correct it to ensure that there is redress , and nobody feels the singe of racist or discriminatory behaviour . https://t.co/TKJzHPTrQo — Nikhil Dey (@nikhilmkss) August 29, 2022

#racism

This is horrible @IKEA @IKEAIESupport an apology will not fix the thing nevertheless it is essential! https://t.co/9WTyvlTwuj — Aakash Rathore (@Zenrathore17) August 28, 2022

It has reminded me of Chak De! India's one of the iconic scenes when two North-eastern players were called guests during their registration in the Indian national women's hockey team. "Apne hi desh mein mehmaan bankar koi khush kaise ho sakta hai!"