As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2023-24 today, the social media platforms got enveloped with those yearly middle-class budget-themed memes.
Among the significant announcements made today, FM declared an increase in the income tax rebate and revealed the new income tax slabs for taxpayers. While all this seemed like a great move in the beginning, the realization that changes are only for the new tax regime changed EVERYTHING.
Read more: Here’s What The Budget 2023 Will Mean For The Common People
People are processing the new budget by sharing hilarious memes on Twitter. Have a look.
How are you processing the budget?
