As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2023-24 today, the social media platforms got enveloped with those yearly middle-class budget-themed memes.

Among the significant announcements made today, FM declared an increase in the income tax rebate and revealed the new income tax slabs for taxpayers. While all this seemed like a great move in the beginning, the realization that changes are only for the new tax regime changed EVERYTHING.

When you realise tax slabs have only been reduced in New Tax Regime.#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/xn7sJbqCPr — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) February 1, 2023

People are processing the new budget by sharing hilarious memes on Twitter. Have a look.

Budget exists



middle class:- pic.twitter.com/yv1qBInV9X — kunal jhurani (@myhumour_side) February 1, 2023

Budget to middle class people every year pic.twitter.com/ktBjTwq258 — jyots (@jyotat0) February 1, 2023

Middle Class Taxpayer's :

Humare BUDGET ke Baahar

ho gaya ye BUDGET bhi 📌 pic.twitter.com/7CwsfUISyk — Vikas Sharma (@sh_viks) February 1, 2023

Middle class people watching Budget 2023 and finding their importance in it. pic.twitter.com/sPVSeU437r — Ranjan Sharma (@Sharmajaoge) February 1, 2023

Government to Middle class people during every Budget : #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/2QXjW46BnL — Aryan🦥 (@iAryan_Sharma) February 1, 2023

Middle class People :

Budget toh Humare Liye tha

Par Hum Budget me nahi the 🎯#incometax pic.twitter.com/6rRlM1yN7j — Vikas Sharma (@sh_viks) February 1, 2023

Middle class during #Budget 😭 pic.twitter.com/UQ0XOX8myK — Bulbul Rider Veer Sorry Worker (Parody) (@VeeryaSorry) February 1, 2023

With every Budget, the Rich get Richer, the Poor gets Poorer, and the Middle Class gets the Middle Finger — Krishna Ronaldo (@Falana_dikana) February 1, 2023

Nirmala Sitaraman announcing the budget



Middle class people : pic.twitter.com/oGShHhoLp5 — Garima🐧 (@Sarcastic_bae__) February 1, 2023

middle class watching budget session every year pic.twitter.com/q5hq8XQxpF — Haryanvi (@Haryanvi__10) February 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT #Budget2023

Middle class benefit in budget 2023 pic.twitter.com/BN0F1tkOuT — 𝙋𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙣 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙬𝙖𝙡 (@pkch0udhary) February 1, 2023

How are you processing the budget?