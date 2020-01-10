Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 9, 2019, as the Citizenship Amendment Bill, it has led to nation-wide protests.

At many places the protests even turned violent, and cases of police brutality have also emerged from various states in India, especially UP.

Despite the ensuing unrest, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided January 10, 2020 as the date when the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act comes into force. The same was announced via The Gazette of India.

Ministry of Home Affairs: Central Government appoints the 10th day of January, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act shall come into force. pic.twitter.com/QMKYdmHHEk — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

Many people took to Twitter to comment on the government's decision to bring the act into force:

Expecting January 10 2020 would be remembered as "a red letter day" when #SupremeCourt pitches for #Article19, #DelhiPolice names #JNUSU Chief #AisheGhosh as preparator, but no clue of her attackers and #CAA comes into force. #Change #HumDekhenge — Amiya Kumar (@AmiyaKushwaha) January 10, 2020

So the Citizenship Amendment Act comes into force today even after stellar resilience by the masses.

This is the anarchist mindset of this regime and is exactly what it'll take it down.#CAA_NRC #CAA_NRC_NPR https://t.co/HZ6UpEORpK — GULAL (@iamgulal) January 10, 2020

https://t.co/QtU2t2EdYZ#CAA comes into force amid #CAAProtests. This govt is relentless. It sees the citizens as battle opponents they can't lose to, instead of people they're elected to listen to & execute the will of. — 🤔 (@anafterthought1) January 10, 2020

Amidst all the protest and amidst 60 petitions pending, the controversial CAA was notified and comes into force #CAA #CAA_NRC_Protests — Project Constitutionalism (@Project_Const) January 10, 2020

It is important to remember that a democratic government is one that gives heed to the concerns of all its citizens.