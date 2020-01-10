Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 9, 2019, as the Citizenship Amendment Bill, it has led to nation-wide protests. 

Anti CAA Protests
Source: Telegraph India

At many places the protests even turned violent, and cases of police brutality have also emerged from various states in India, especially UP. 

Police Clashes With Protestors
Source: India Today

Despite the ensuing unrest, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided January 10, 2020 as the date when the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act comes into force. The same was announced via The Gazette of India. 

CAA comes into force
Source: egazette

Many people took to Twitter to comment on the government's decision to bring the act into force: 

It is important to remember that a democratic government is one that gives heed to the concerns of all its citizens. 