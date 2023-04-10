Elon Musk and quirkiness walk hand in hand and there’s no doubt about it. The chief executive officer, a few weeks back, changed the website’s logo – from the iconic blue bird to the face of the viral dog from the ‘doge meme’.

While we just got over the massive change, he has dropped another bomb and this time, it targets the name of the microblogging website!

Credits: Mashable

Twitter Headquarters, which is situated in San Francisco, had the name of the company written outside of the building in big letters. However, now the letter ‘W’ from the name has been covered.

And wait, till you hear the reason!

Credits: HT

Elon Musk, in a tweet, revealed that they wished to change the company’s name to ‘ Titter’. However, their landlord told them that they legally can’t do so. In the end, they painted the letter white color.

Our landlord at SF HQ says we're legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove "w", so we painted it background color. Problem solved! pic.twitter.com/1iFjccTbUq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

They tried to muffle our titter 🤭 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

Here’s what netizens think about the name change:

This website is run by a child pic.twitter.com/UYWm3pvOPe — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) April 5, 2023

I like Elon Musk. I like all the kids in the world.#Titter https://t.co/gX2le2BIpD — ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi (@__Injaneb96) April 10, 2023

oh to be elon’s landlord. the tips must be out of this world. https://t.co/dHEBfa2aDH — entrapranure (@entrapranure) April 10, 2023

Referring to the paint of the sign as “background color” like it’s CSS 😂 — Sahil Lavingia (@shl) April 10, 2023

Titter is better — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) April 10, 2023

Landlord? Just buy the building, problem solved. — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) April 10, 2023

The cover-up of the letter comes after he, in a poll on the website, asked his followers if he should remove the letter 'W' from Twitter, in 2022. However, the post was later deleted.

Looks like nothing can silence their ‘titter’ now!