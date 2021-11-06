Every year, on Diwali, we come across a lot of fake pictures of India as seen from space. Most of the time people claim that these images were shared by NASA.
This time NASA wished Happy Diwali with an image that's perfect for the fesitval of lights.
✨ Happy #Diwali to all who celebrate! This stellar festival of lights, called a globular cluster, was captured by @NASAHubble. It contains a densely-packed collection of colorful stars close to the heart of the Milky Way: https://t.co/0JGYRhvl4x pic.twitter.com/g4MLMxNkkK— NASA (@NASA) November 4, 2021
It's a photo of a densely packed, roughly spherical collection of stars, that lies close to the center of the Milky Way. It was apparently captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Netizens were enchanted by the beauty of the stars and some even requested NASA to share pics of lit up India on Diwali.
India ki photo bhejo yaar jaldi— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 5, 2021
#HappyDiwali ... Post India picture please https://t.co/gNLOpHBXpH— 𝒱𝑒𝑒𝓇 𝒜𝓀𝓈𝒽𝒶𝓎 𝒮𝒾𝓃𝑔𝒽 (@TejusTheTiger) November 5, 2021
#Diwali #NASAWebb ab kuch haters bolenge ye galaxy h, but deep down we all know its India during diwali🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/5epsm2cn40— illuminati007 (@illuminati00700) November 5, 2021
THIS time it's real😳😳😳 https://t.co/i0a9SKcjcf— Nobita🪔🪔 (@KaffirHuAaTodle) November 5, 2021
Eternal and Magnificent: The Universe's own fireworks display. https://t.co/pj0CG5J8FM— Gopal Srinivasan (@GopalSri) November 5, 2021
Probably the best and most amazing #Diwali wishes https://t.co/CafdreT60v— Omkar|ओमकार|Omya|Omkya|Onki|Omi|OT (@OmkarThatte) November 5, 2021
The power of Universe !— Nitin Tayade🧢 (@TayadeG) November 5, 2021
No Cracker can match it !
This is the Best way to celebrate Diwali 🪔!
Original & close to the Mother Nature!#Diwali #HappyDeepavali https://t.co/pGOxxgdNcj
Finally! Not a Fake WA forward anymore! https://t.co/WWbiCQjc7u— சுமக்காத ராமன் (@CarryingRaman) November 5, 2021
Finally, they've put an end to all those fake WhatsApp forwards. What a relief and beauty.