Every year, on Diwali, we come across a lot of fake pictures of India as seen from space. Most of the time people claim that these images were shared by NASA.

This time NASA wished Happy Diwali with an image that's perfect for the fesitval of lights.

✨ Happy #Diwali to all who celebrate! This stellar festival of lights, called a globular cluster, was captured by @NASAHubble. It contains a densely-packed collection of colorful stars close to the heart of the Milky Way: https://t.co/0JGYRhvl4x pic.twitter.com/g4MLMxNkkK — NASA (@NASA) November 4, 2021

It's a photo of a densely packed, roughly spherical collection of stars, that lies close to the center of the Milky Way. It was apparently captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

Netizens were enchanted by the beauty of the stars and some even requested NASA to share pics of lit up India on Diwali.

The power of Universe !

No Cracker can match it !

This is the Best way to celebrate Diwali 🪔!

Finally, they've put an end to all those fake WhatsApp forwards. What a relief and beauty.