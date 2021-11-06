Every year, on Diwali, we come across a lot of fake pictures of India as seen from space. Most of the time people claim that these images were shared by NASA.

This time NASA wished Happy Diwali with an image that's perfect for the fesitval of lights.

It's a photo of a densely packed, roughly spherical collection of stars, that lies close to the center of the Milky Way. It was apparently captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

Netizens were enchanted by the beauty of the stars and some even requested NASA to share pics of lit up India on Diwali.

Finally, they've put an end to all those fake WhatsApp forwards. What a relief and beauty.