Patiala House court ordered today that all 4 convicts of Nirbhaya rape case will be hanged on March 3, 2020 at 6 AM in the morning.

2012 Delhi gang-rape case: The four convicts to be executed on 3rd March at 6 am. pic.twitter.com/neXMXtiHaK — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

It should be noted, though, that this is the third time the date of the hanging has been issued. Quoting Nirbhaya's mother on the same, India Today reported:

The date has been finally issued, but I am not very happy because this is the third time that the date had to be announced due to postponements. I am hopeful that the convicts will be hanged on March 3.

Asha Devi, Mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: I am not very happy as this is the third time that death warrant has been issued. We have struggled so much, so I am satisfied that death warrant has been issued finally. I hope they (convicts) will be executed on 3rd March. https://t.co/lUI3flqwzU pic.twitter.com/gkuYNnGocX — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

The convicts, Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Singh (31), Vinay Sharma (26) and Pawan Gupta (25), were supposed to be hanged on January 22 and later on February 1 but the punishment was postponed because of mercy pleas.

At this point, all the convicts except Pawan Gupta have exhausted their pleas and it remains to be seen whether the date will be changed again. He has the option of filing a curative petition or a mercy plea.