Patiala House court ordered today that all 4 convicts of Nirbhaya rape case will be hanged on March 3, 2020 at 6 AM in the morning.

It should be noted, though, that this is the third time the date of the hanging has been issued. Quoting Nirbhaya's mother on the same, India Today reported:

The date has been finally issued, but I am not very happy because this is the third time that the date had to be announced due to postponements. I am hopeful that the convicts will be hanged on March 3.

The convicts, Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Singh (31), Vinay Sharma (26) and Pawan Gupta (25), were supposed to be hanged on January 22 and later on February 1 but the punishment was postponed because of mercy pleas.

Nirbhaya case convicts
Source: NDTV

At this point, all the convicts except Pawan Gupta have exhausted their pleas and it remains to be seen whether the date will be changed again. He has the option of filing a curative petition or a mercy plea.