By now we all know, actor Sonu Sood has become a real-life hero for many ever since the lockdown was imposed in our country.

And people, especially, those who received help from the actor, himself, haven't stopped thanking him and showing their gratitude towards him for offering a helping hand, in times of crisis.

This time, Prashant Kumar, a 32-year-old plumber who was airlifted by Sonu Sood, back home, from Kerala to Odisha, during the lockdown with 168 others, has opened a welding shop in the actor's name.

Odisha: Plumber airlifted by Sonu Sood opens shop in actor's name https://t.co/8DHPohULvy — TOI Cities (@TOICitiesNews) July 19, 2020

He decided to open the shop in the actor's name in order to honour him for everything he has been/is doing for the needy. Prashant believes in showing gratefulness in deed, not just in words.

He took permission from the actor before using his name and photograph for the workshop.

After hearing about Prashant's plan and the shop, the actor was ecstatic. While giving an interview to TOI over the phone Sonu Sood said:

In the beginning, Prashant was hesitant to seek my permission. He is a good man. I am glad I could be a part of his journey in this difficult time. I have endorsed so many brands, but this is something special and very close to my heart.

Prashant worked in a company near Kochi airport but he lost his job during the lockdown and he ended up using all his savings. During an interview with TOI, Prashant said:

I was working as a plumber in a company near the Kochi airport. I was earning around Rs 700 per day. After the lockdown, I lost my job and money started drying up.

He tried to return home by booking a ticket on a Shramik Special train but, he failed. Just when he thought he would be stuck in Kochi with no food or shelter, Sonu Sood came into his life like an angel.

Sood arranged a special flight to fly him and 168 others back home. After returning home Prashant, searched for jobs to make ends meet but, nothing worked out. A few days later, he decided to open a welding shop at Hatina, 150 kms from Bhunaneshwar.

Sonu thanked Prashant for honoring him and wished him luck for his new endeavours. He also promises to visit Prashant's shop whenever he visits Odisha.

