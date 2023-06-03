Rakhi Sawant in the entertainment industry signifies fearlessness, blunt blabbers, and entertainment. While, time and again, people may have questioned the authenticity of the very public events in her life, the actor has consistently drawn reactions from the audience by being just the way she is; a hilarious, entertaining, bubbly yet perpetually existential, and unpredictably fascinating personality.

Lately, her exchanges with paps have got people relating hard. Because trust Rakhi Sawant to speak what we never could. Her extra-honest statements got many of us going, ‘US RAKHI, US!!!’

Sagar (@sagarcasm), a popular writer and memer on Twitter recently collated clips of Rakhi Sawant talking to the paps in a now-viral thread and re-imagined her statements from an HR’s POV. In simple words, if Rakhi Sawant were an HR, here’s what she’d say. Or perhaps, this is what HRs really wanna convey at times but never voice out.

Take a look:

HR memes ft. Rakhi Sawant



(A thread) pic.twitter.com/XtPoV1JGjZ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

1. HR’s brutally honest perspective of the appraisal month

2. An HR’s night before the review

When you have to compile employee data of past 365 days in one night for review pic.twitter.com/fKcjfPFro5 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

3. What HR really wants to tell the employee asking for more hike

When an employee asks for more than 3% hike pic.twitter.com/MvhxNOsueq — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

4. When a good employee is switching companies

When you try to retain an employee but they take a job in another company pic.twitter.com/zCylNGhwNu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

5. HR is planning an employee trip, but the Finance Department has a useless suggestion to offer

When you plan Goa trip for employees but finance dept says "mall mein bowling kara lao" pic.twitter.com/RSnpmZvjyN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

6. An employee has some serious concerns, but fir office party ka kya hoga?

When employee comes with a serious problem but office party decoration is pending pic.twitter.com/P0GhOcltdT — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

7. HRs when CEO leaves the company party

2 minutes after CEO leaves the annual party pic.twitter.com/Fs3geGTkLD — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

8. When rangoli gets ruined

When your Rangoli gets spoiled but everyone is making jokes about it pic.twitter.com/qd0ZgDmWxK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

9. Even HRs have a birthday to celebrate but no one knows when

When you remember everyone's birthday but nobody remembers your birthday pic.twitter.com/pK2BmLQros — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

Naturally, people are loving the thread Here’s how they are reacting.

Rakhi’s SAVAGE 24X7! And we love her for it.

But as they say, ‘You can LOVE her, you can HATE her, but you CAN’T IGNORE her.’