In a country that is often polarised in its opinions, it is tough to find a person who no one dislikes. Vikas Khanna is that person for India.

He is loved by every one and respected across the world for his values and skills. Vikas is more than a celebrity Michelin chef. He is an icon, a symbol of hope for millions, and here are few of the things that make him our favourite human.

1. He goes out of his way to help people in need.

Recently, he donated 4 million meals to people struggling with hunger in India during the pandemic, something that should be done by everyone who is in a place to do so.

Dear Twitter Family.With your support n wishes today I reached serving 4 Million+ Dry Ration Meals. What started with a single tweet is now reached 75+ cities. Thanks to you and @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 for helping us feed millions all over India. JaiHo.@IndiaGateFoods @DaawatFinest pic.twitter.com/BYoqFdOJH1 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 13, 2020

Thankful to @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 for the Heroes of National Disaster Response Force appreciate the exemplary work & support done by dearest @TheVikasKhanna Kudos! you have stood rock solid for the needy during troubled times pic.twitter.com/1wRahXi7Ol — Asif Bhamla (@Asifbhamlaa) May 4, 2020

We just concluded a donation drive with @vikaskhannagroup to help over 250 families struggling for daily meals. We were able to accumulate 1250 Kg of Rice, 1000 Kg of Aata and 500 Kg of Pulses. These packets were distributed with the help of @NDRFHQ.#UmmeedHainHum pic.twitter.com/f9IKfzuapE — India Gate Foods (@IndiaGateFoods) May 2, 2020

He also launched the largest food drive in the world, Barkat, to help the marginalised communities in these tough times.

Thank you all for creating #FeedIndia #WorkInProgress pic.twitter.com/HAnwsqbros — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 10, 2020

2. He doesn't shy away from standing up for what's right.

Earlier this year, trolls questioned his faith after one of the Bigg Boss contestants, Asim Riaz, fed him cake on the show. Reacting to those ridiculous comments, he had said:

I’m an Indian and that’s my faith... humanity and humility shine even when they are silent and small.

3. He has a thirst for knowledge that cannot be quenched.

When a person has accomplished so much in life, you'd think that they would want to rest. That is not the case with Vikas, who is currently working on his third PhD. Announcing the same, he had recently tweeted:

Working on my 3rd PhD

Climate Change effects on Pollination, Natural Cycles, Soul Structures and Spices. pic.twitter.com/f19Kba25B1 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 28, 2020

His first doctoral thesis was on Indian festivals and cuisine, while the other was an honorary doctorate conferred to him by G.D Goenka University

4. Even after achieving so much in life, he is attached to his roots.

5. He has taught us never to give up in life.

When Vikas applied for colleges to learn culinary arts, he was made fun of, for not knowing English. Saddened beyond measure, he told the interviewers:

Main itna smart nahi hun par mujhe pata hai aap mera mazaak uda rahe ho.

That purity of his heart got him admission, and look where he is now.

6. He gives it back to anyone who tries to disrespect him - but in a very soft, mannered way.

Recently, a BBC interviewer was talking to Vikas about his philanthropic work and suggested that the chef understands hunger because he comes from India.

Giving him the perfect slap back, Vikas said it was actually in New York that he learnt about it because he slept hungry on many nights in the city. India, he said, has a culture of feeding people at gurudwaras so that no one has an empty stomach.

Vikas Khanna, michelin star chef, gives it back to BBC news anchor.

Anchor: In India, you were not from a rich family. So your sense of hunger must have come from there.

Vikas: NO, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York! pic.twitter.com/u06BJDSzvj — Harpreet (@CestMoiz) June 27, 2020

7. He has a heart of gold.

During the 1992 riots in Mumbai, a Muslim family gave shelter to Vikas. And in order to protect him, they said that he was their son, when people came on their door.

This affected him so much, he started keeping fast on one day during Ramzaan to pray for the well-being of the family.

He kept looking for them, too, and found the family in 2018.

On the holy occasion of EID. May every home and heart be filled with abundance, happiness and peace. #EidMubarak

May this EID bring the world together. #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/jGgy0y44oQ — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 13, 2018

Heartwarming evening.

All Heart. Tears. Pain. Pride. Courage. Humanity. Gratitude. This will be the most significant and important EID of my life. Thank you everyone to connect me with my souls. pic.twitter.com/apdposBSDe — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 12, 2018

8. He makes us believe that everything is possible.

A person who was born with a disability, fought all odds, ranging from financial difficulties to language barriers, and became a symbol of strength, unity and success.

How often does that happen?

Vikas Khanis simply the best.