The riots that have taken place in Northeast Delhi recently, have left India's capital burning, and at the behest of a government that is yet to take any strong action to control the violence.

However, amidst the horror of the past two days have emerged instances where civilians stepped up and took charge.

Like the incident that took place in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, where a group of people formed a human chain to ensure safe passage for school children. Journalist Bodhisattva Sen Roy shared the video on his Twitter account.

This is happening now at Yamuna Vihar in East Delhi.

Locals form a human chain to escort schoolchildren to safety.



Police is nowhere to be seen. Remember this is Delhi, barely 20 kms north of Hyderabad house, the site of Modi-Trump joint statement an hour or so back pic.twitter.com/HHodTvJpK8 — Bodhisattva Sen Roy (@insenroy) February 25, 2020

According to the tweet, no police officers are present in the area, despite the obvious threat to civilian's safety. People also took to Twitter to talk about what such actions signify, especially in the light of the on-going situation:

These are the small things that just reminds me that humanity is still not strangled a political death — jawahar (@joey1882) February 25, 2020

Hope #Delhi School Administrations will take a call on a Day-to-day basis on keeping the schools closed particularly in sensitive areas given the Law & Order situtation .@ArvindKejriwal .@msisodia .@AtishiAAP — Sultan Sattani (@OpEds1) February 25, 2020

Atleast something good in midst of hateful storm... — सौरभ थपलियाल (@AnujThapliyal) ২৫ ফেব্রুয়ারী, ২০২০

Insaniyat abhi zinda hai , — Rakhra (@Rakhra1908) February 25, 2020

This one is good to see in today’s news.. — Mohd Faheem (@MohdFah12594616) February 25, 2020

As per reports, 18 people have lost their lives in the riots and over 150 people have been injured so far.