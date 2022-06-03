Somedays, you come across stories that are nothing but admirable. The story of Rinkoo Singh Rahee, a civil service officer, is one such tale.

Hailing from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, Rinkoo Singh was shot seven times after he exposed a corruption case worth Rs 83-crore in 2009. And today, he has cleared the civil services or UPSC 2021 exam.

As per reports, Rinkoo Singh has secured 683rd rank in the exam and is ecstatic, as this was the last time he could attempt it.

He is a provincial civil service officer from Hapur. In 2008, Rinkoo exposed an 83-crore scam in scholarships in Muzaffarnagar. He is presently an officer in the state Social Welfare department.

Reportedly after he busted the scam, Rinkoo was attacked and shot seven times. He was shot in his face, which left his face disfigured, and he lost his sight and hearing.

Being the director of a state-run IAS coaching centre, Rinkoo has also taught civil services aspirants for years. He has an eight-year-old son and believes he knows how to defend himself from future attacks.

My students kept telling me to take the UPSC exam. It was because of their prodding that I did it. For me, the public interest is important. If there is ever a clash between self-interest and public interest, I will choose a public interest.

