India defeated New Zealand by eight wickets but Rohit Sharma forgetting what to choose after winning the toss was the highlight moment of the second ODI between the two countries in Raipur on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma forgets the team's decision after winning the toss. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FsAOyXnQZI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 21, 2023

The sensational goof-up moment got viral on social media in no time. Memes erupted on Twitter much before Rohit could recollect the team’s decision.

Rohit Sharma at the toss pic.twitter.com/bE76d1Yy82 — Abdul Ahad Jawaid (@abdulahadjawaid) January 21, 2023

Sanjay Manjrekar – The pause Rohit Sharma had at the toss was longer than the New Zealand innings 🤣 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 21, 2023

Rohit Sharma at toss pic.twitter.com/VXg7aLxPkr — 亗 𓃟 (@jadejamayur010) January 21, 2023

Rohit Sharma at the toss today #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/NHSOFt9t6V — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 21, 2023

While the viral toss moment had us in splits, another video of Virat Kohli from a 2017 Interview On ‘Breakfast With Champions’ resurfaced online. Apparently, Kohli had already given us a heads up about Sharma’s bhoolne ki beemaari.

And so, it now doesn’t seem as surprising anymore. We already had some foresight.

ADVERTISEMENT Virat Kohli already knew that Rohit Sharma had a forgotten disease 😅#ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/5FMa4FN4vR — Viratians CR7 ™  (@vira_tians) January 22, 2023

Virat Kohli was right about #rohitsharma har baar Bhool jata hai😂. Man he forgot whether he has to bowl or bat after winning the toss🤷😂☕ #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/rzK9o6eWyw — Ms Cricketistic✨ (@nefariousher) January 22, 2023

.@imVkohli once said, The number of things @ImRo45 forgets, I have never seen anyone else so forgetful 😂😅 https://t.co/qe2tdTPpQH — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) January 22, 2023

Technically, Virat Kohli prophesied this viral moment for us.