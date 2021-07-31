Seven sniffer dogs that were a part of CISF's paramilitary wing and provided their services at Delhi Metro retired yesterday.

Seven sniffer dogs, that were a part of CISF's paramilitary wing & provided their services at Delhi Metro Services, retired today after completing close to 10 years of service.@CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/6GxxGekksH — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 30, 2021

The dogs completed close to 10 years of service and were a part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal squad of CISF.

They were not our whole squad, but they made our squad whole... #CISF bids adieu to our #comrades #K9 members; Goldy, Honey, Borny, Jack, Sandy, Cozi & Scobbie who officially retire from duty after 10 years of meritorious service @ CISF Unit DMRC Delhi. pic.twitter.com/JAL8vhfYhH — CISF (@CISFHQrs) July 30, 2021

A ceremony was held where each one them were awarded with medals for their services.

These canines are feasting on a spl dog-food cake on the last day of their 10yrs of meritorious service in @CISFHQrs. In last decade they've sniffed 1000s of explosives securing @OfficialDMRC to their best.



Seems Broni (2nd frm right) in 2nd pic, has great post retirement plans. pic.twitter.com/CvhrnBPvTX — Anvit Srivastava (@AnvitSrivastava) July 30, 2021

These dogs will now live at a shelter home for pets, Friendicoes.

The nation is grateful for their services.