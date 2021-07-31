Seven sniffer dogs that were a part of CISF's paramilitary wing and provided their services at Delhi Metro retired yesterday.

The dogs completed close to 10 years of service and were a part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal squad of CISF.

A ceremony was held where each one them were awarded with medals for their services.

These dogs will now live at a shelter home for pets, Friendicoes.

The nation is grateful for their services.