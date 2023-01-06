I love my work. As a matter of fact, I live and breathe my startup. I don’t think of anything else. Truth is, I have no life. That’s why I keep advocating that no one else should have one either. You see, I am a true HUSTLER. I keep hustlin’ cos ain’t no money comin’ without that boastful chest-thumpin’ grind. Right?

WRONG. This hyper-assertive self-deprecatory motivation belongs to LinkedIn verse. It's not for normal people with normal problems wanting a normal life. A happy one. And not one where an embarrassing encounter with Tanmay Bhatt becomes a proud LinkedIn post.

More often than not, startup founders tend to advocate an all-consuming obsession with work in the name of motivation (or hustling). While it may perfectly complement their la la land, it’s visibly unhealthy for the masses.

Recently, edtech startup Invact Metaversity founder Tanay Pratap tweeted a picture of himself at a salon. Apparently, he attended a work meeting while getting a haircut. And he turned it into a lesson on the commitment to work and a reminder of how startups are only for the brave and hyperactive.

Peak productivity unlocked today. Took meeting while getting a haircut.



The staff were the sweetest to stop music while I took the meeting.



Startups are not for everyone. The only time you get when you’re not working is while you’re sleeping. pic.twitter.com/RnPXQq8gXP — Tanay Pratap (@tanaypratap) January 4, 2023

To him, sleep is a physical necessity but a wasteful activity.

Ha yaar… I want to give it up. But there's no way to do it physically. I feel sleep is the most wasteful activity we engage in.



./s — Tanay Pratap (@tanaypratap) January 4, 2023



./s — Tanay Pratap (@tanaypratap) January 4, 2023

His tweets did not resonate with people. They called him out for promoting toxic work culture.

This ain’t linkedin pal https://t.co/MdULK3JqtO — Muhammad Ayaan 👑 (@ShaikhAyuu786) January 6, 2023

Hustle culture lunatics lying through their teeth on twitter for a few likes. https://t.co/PFU39ObPQk — . (@_sarchaotic) January 6, 2023

Why do people flaunt over working as an achievement, what's the use of such job where you can't afford time for yourself.

Next what someone would post attending meeting while taking dump.

Some stupid workholics like him are used as examples to exploit other employees by the Mgmt https://t.co/gv38osa5Fu — 🖤 Kaala Seth 🖤 (@4m_raj) January 6, 2023

Lil bro really out here bragging about his shitty time management 🤣 https://t.co/EK0czduIRV — CoffeePoints (@CawfeePoints) January 5, 2023

Agree sir. I went bald and chopped my fingers and toes. I save 15 hours annually which I'd have spent on haircuts, pedicure and manicure. https://t.co/8BDzzUi2vN — Pulse Polio Campaign Enthusiast (@MulundSoman) January 6, 2023

God give me strength to not cringe into a black hole https://t.co/3KrSC30bSv — moveslikejaffer (@scintellectual) January 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Just shows that you are unproductive….then dude says, sleep is a waste of time!



I pity the people who work under him! https://t.co/XQKNlgn7zd — Arunima 🤟🥂 (@arunima_3_5) January 5, 2023

Keep grillin’ you guys! 24X7. 🙂