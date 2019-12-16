Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the parliament, there have been widespread protests across the country.

Last night, things turned violent at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, when the police entered the campus without permission and used force on the protesting students. They fired tear gas, lathi-charged the unarmed and helpless students and detained hundreds of them. Similar incidents were reported from AMU and other universities across the country.

We spoke to a few students in universities across India to understand what went down.



The police brutalities not only left the students physically injured, but also traumatised them mentally.

