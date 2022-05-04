I'm thoroughly amazed at the simplicity and practicality of an effortless idea that has the power to spark tremendous change and provide much needed respite to hundreds of strat animals.

Recently the Thai government announced its decision to convert the nation's billboards into foldable animal shelters. Easy and noble, this is proof that an idea doesn't need to be elaborate or expensive to be groundbreaking.

This movement is much needed to protect the strays from harsh weather conditions, especially ahead of the harsh summer months the subcontinent is about to undergo.

It's safe to say, people were left majorly impressed at the brilliant initiative.