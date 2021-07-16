Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, also a Pulitzer Prize winner, has been killed in Kandahar while on a reporting assignment with Afghan security forces.

Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters. pic.twitter.com/sGlsKHHein — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) July 16, 2021

According to Afghanistan’s Tolo News channel Siddiqui was killed in clashes in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar which witnessed heavy unrest and fighting over the past few days.

Here's looking at some of the iconic moments he captured with his camera.

On India's second wave of COVID-19.

Danish Siddiqui was the man behind some of the most heart wrenching photos we saw in the last few years in India. Unafraid to show the dismal reality. Unparalleled courage to go into an active warzone in Afghanistan.

The news is utterly heartbreaking.

Rest in power, Danish. pic.twitter.com/TPAqeCQR93 — Mando (@MandoMunda) July 16, 2021

Danish Siddiqui’s searing images on the Rohingya refugees, Delhi pogrom, & India’s Covid crisis will forever be imprinted in our minds. pic.twitter.com/SMwgmiLNTG — Shalini (@ShaliniNair13) July 16, 2021

Danish Siddiqui leaves behind an extraordinary body of work. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Photography and was embedded with the Afghan Forces in Kandahar. Sharing one of his pictures below. Sincere condolences. RIP https://t.co/xGhjJbsoCQ pic.twitter.com/9V7czR5DtB — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 16, 2021

Two exceptional photographs which photojournalist Danish Siddiqui had taken during India's tryst with the coronavirus, which summed up the state of our nation better than any other report did. pic.twitter.com/7XjKbnUacI — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 16, 2021

From humanitarian crises to life-threatening violence, Danish Siddiqui has captured some of the most iconic, defining photographs of the last decade pic.twitter.com/a4pS9hnj7E — Fatima Khan (@khanthefatima) July 16, 2021

On Kumbh Mela 2021 amid the pandemic.

Farmers' protests in India.

Inside LNJP in Delhi, India’s largest COVID-19 hospital.

From crematoriums and burial sites.

This photo by @dansiddiqui is just one of many that will remind us of his brilliance forever. #danishsiddiqui #danishsiddiqui pic.twitter.com/bpKmbkkIOc — Utkarsh (@Indianmemeking) July 16, 2021

On India's migrant crisis.

On Hong Kong protests.

A remarkable chronicler of our age. A thorough professional. Danish Siddiqui’s work and ethics will be remembered for a long, long time. #RIPDanish pic.twitter.com/Q7OzGDne8I — Sameer ‘Sadiq’ Bhat (@sadiquiz) July 16, 2021

On Indian festivals.

On Rohingya refugee crisis. This picture of a sun-burnt and fatigued woman sinking to her knees on the shore won him the 2018 Pulitzer Prize.

On Iraq crisis.

Feb 2016: A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.



REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui pic.twitter.com/y0OwI63hdU — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) July 16, 2021

A group of refugees walk along the shore after completing the dangerous journey from across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border.



Danish Siddiqui/Reuters pic.twitter.com/x1DUJzgHK7 — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) July 16, 2021

Aug 2019 : Kashmiri women protest against the government's decision in Srinagar.



Reuters/Danish Siddiqui pic.twitter.com/38XXszAX3Q — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) July 16, 2021

September 2018: People wave flowers and balloons during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang.



REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui. pic.twitter.com/hsVfjUx2EK — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) July 16, 2021

This pic of people watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at the Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai.

From Aajibaichi Shaala, A school for grandmothers in India.

On the Citizenship Amendment Bill protests in Delhi.

Some of the last pics clicked by him in Afghanistan.

Last photograph taken by Danish Siddiqui in Spin Buldak, Afghanistan, before his tragic death: pic.twitter.com/OfZGKFio5V — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) July 16, 2021

Afghan Special Forces, the elite fighters are on various frontlines across the country. I tagged along with these young men for some missions. Here is what happened in Kandahar today while they were on a rescue mission after spending the whole night on a combat mission. pic.twitter.com/HMTbOOtDqN — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

As a photojournalist, Danish covered several important stories in Asia, Middle East and Europe. He captured some of the most seminal images of the recent years. We've lost a great journalist.