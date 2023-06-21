Buying expensive things is a personal choice. People, who can afford luxury, spend exorbitant amounts to enhance their lifestyle in general. Of course, some of them rather invest their money for a better future. Flexing about owning luxurious items, clothing, or assets is cool only if you spend your own money and not when you are feeling entitled to deserve all that without actually working for them.

Representational image. Source: IMDb

Speaking of flexing, a 20-year-old guy, who is a self-proclaimed trader, claimed that he purchased a shirt worth ₹22,000.

Source: Piyush Trades

The Twitter user named Piyush Trades (@piyush_trades) posted a video of recording himself while sporting the shirt in a trial room. He also shared his age in the tweet.

Source: Piyush Trades

“I bought a shirt worth ₹22,000. (20 yrs old),” the tweet reads.

I bought a shirt worth ₹22,000. (20yrs old) pic.twitter.com/ZvJPvlDRuW — Piyush Trades (@piyush_trades) June 17, 2023

Soon, netizens started flaunting their purchases. Some of them even pulled his leg using Bollywood references.

i bought a plate of momos worth ₹25. ( 22 yrs old) https://t.co/eprLAQkvCL pic.twitter.com/6oe6NjzZ2p — kushi (@kusssyyy) June 19, 2023

I'm 20 something and my entire outfit is under ₹1000 https://t.co/k3egPaHphM pic.twitter.com/u8R9SHsthU — Nitisha Jarugumilli (@thatteluguammai) June 19, 2023

i bought this chips ka packet worth ₹5.00 (21 years old) https://t.co/NcYgKYPwV1 pic.twitter.com/JQZpAOh9po — prakriti (@idkyar) June 18, 2023

I'm 22. Everything here is under ₹40 and makes me the happiest. https://t.co/Tfhw8iDm9G pic.twitter.com/pcDy2xVCYj — Swetha (@SwethaWriter) June 19, 2023

I bought 20/kg tomatoes and got dhaniya & mirch free with it. (27 yrs old) https://t.co/xrYbhBc34I pic.twitter.com/I1JHhpnimB — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) June 21, 2023

I bought a packet of candy worth rs 20 (45yrs old) https://t.co/ODyyaN0BTp pic.twitter.com/Ne5gDNbTag — nepalifooty (@sigdel_neelesh) June 20, 2023

he got the taj mahal for $250 million (55yrs old i think?) https://t.co/W01V1TzM9n pic.twitter.com/LHp716CpOP — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 20, 2023

I picked two Mentos from office pantry worth ₹2 for free (28yrs old) https://t.co/8DsKilIQpm pic.twitter.com/nFpd74iiwP — Abhishek (@rofl_abhi_) June 21, 2023

I bought PUMA RCB sandals worth ₹800. (22yrs old) https://t.co/4dYPcAjsyo pic.twitter.com/tMhG4UL3sz — Tushar Mitra (@TusharMitra108) June 21, 2023

I bought a plate of Chhole bhature worth ₹80. (30yrs old) https://t.co/f6CVYfL0JF pic.twitter.com/Vl056BNBYA — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 20, 2023

Bought 4 tickets of Adipurush.

₹350/- each (23 years old) https://t.co/gOzs6LnRQP pic.twitter.com/knniWLBv7s — Kaustuv Dwivedi 🇮🇳 (@dwivedikaustuv) June 21, 2023

I bought a Rosogolla for Rs.1.80(15 yrs old)

(I had stayed back after school-DPS-was hungry on way back home.The kind waiters of SweetsCorner,#SundarNagar,#Delhi saw that I had only Rs. 2,so they gave me 1 rosogolla-a plate of 2R was Rs.3.60.I can never forget their kindness 🤗) https://t.co/8tuOKKX5y7 pic.twitter.com/lD77ut56Xy — nirupama kotru🍁🌈🇮🇳 (@nirupamakotru) June 21, 2023

I bought a hello kitty hair brush worth ₹80. (23 years old) https://t.co/rJswc6eZXB pic.twitter.com/7k0KKvmxQr — prachi (@yomamashugs) June 21, 2023

Ate kulfi after a very long time. 50 inr ki khullad hai. ( 19 years old 🙂 ) https://t.co/KPQW83f4l6 pic.twitter.com/CNRfMiVtVh — Aditya Ishan (blu-tik*) (@adityaishxn) June 21, 2023

I bought my favorite Butterscotch flavor ice cream worth 30₹.(23 yrs old) https://t.co/9fnfq6Ssez pic.twitter.com/1KLywfqaj4 — Shweta ♡ (@buterrscotchh) June 21, 2023

A few Twitter users believed that the clip is from a trial room of Tata Group-owned affordable fashion brand, Zudio, whose items are based on low-cost business model.

Because I was feeling particularly like a hater and also an OSINT expert, this brother was shopping at Zudio. I have never been but I am pretty sure nothing there is even worth Rs 2,000 https://t.co/STJCXeSQRD pic.twitter.com/rFlirwv9CP — Nishtha (@krantinari) June 19, 2023

Sir that's a zudio dressing room https://t.co/99t6BWjzay — ctrlshiftshera (@ctrlshiftshera) June 21, 2023

Oh boy! It looks like that this guy was faking it just to trend on Twitter. His another tweet says it all.

Seriously, kaun hain ye log?