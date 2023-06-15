One thing about fashion is a lot many of us don’t get the majority of it. Like, what’s so stylish about inflatable balloon trousers or potato sack pants or any of the disappointingly flabbergasting fashion trends we’ve seen emerging over the years. More than anything, they seem utterly ridiculous and funny.

Speaking of which, Zara is selling a shirt with the most random text scribbled on it. Prized at a staggering $49 (around ₹4,000), one side of the shirt reads ‘Dilli ki dhoop Dilli‘, and another reads ‘Chawal – elements of voyage’. Take a look:

Zara | CONTRAST EMBROIDERED SHIRT

Yes, it doesn’t make any sense, but it makes sense why the shirt has become a butt of jokes on the Internet.

People are contemplating ‘what on earth this is and why this is’ in the most hilarious manner possible. Twitter user Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) couldn’t help but share the screenshot of the bizarre shirt.

Wtf is this @ZARA



Translation:

Left side: Delhi’s Sun Delhi 🌞

Right side: Rice pic.twitter.com/kqmG8RCTe5 — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) June 14, 2023

And the Internet is in splits. Here’s how people are reacting to the shirt ‘lost in translation’:

Ah yes my survival essentials: dilli ki dhoop and ✨chawal✨ https://t.co/fYlpqlfmNP — Wal-Mart Alyssa 🏳️‍🌈 (@teashika) June 14, 2023

This is definitely a meta commentary on like, climate change. Dilli ki dhoop is so potent that it’s just cooking all the chawal left and right. https://t.co/cB2nCL5R48 — harnidh (@chiaseedpuddin) June 14, 2023

if you're walking around wearing this shirt imma gonna be judging you https://t.co/iJi6ujRVF1 — lakshmi 🧘🏻‍♀️☕️👟 (@simhskal) June 14, 2023

this is actually perfect for me https://t.co/e4dLfZtutT — anarcho-capitalist parmigiana (@omnirodent) June 14, 2023

😂 Strong “random Chinese letter tattoo” vibe https://t.co/yDjktOhuQM — Ajay Bhat (@ajayvb) June 14, 2023

the “chawal” has me rolling 😂😂 literally wtf is this https://t.co/EwNQEYj4OR — Ashni Mehta (@ashnimehta_) June 14, 2023

This is why you need the right localization team 😄#l18n #RiceOfTheDelhiShirt https://t.co/BF3dUeNV5r — Harshal S Chhaya (@hschhaya) June 15, 2023

Should’ve said नालायक on the right side — wannabe futurist (@psidart) June 14, 2023

I love rice so much I'd wear this shirt without a hint of irony https://t.co/m8feaNB6Fy — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 14, 2023

What do you think of this?