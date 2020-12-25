Fashion is one thing I never claim to know much about; but it doesn't take a genius to tell that 'grass-stained jeans' for 56 thousand goes against all logic.

Surprisingly, that's not the only strange item on the list. Here are some bizarre fashion trends from 2020 for you. Please explain to me the logic behind these.

1. Inflatable balloon trousers.

Designed by Harikrishnan for a show at the London College of Fashion, these trousers got a lot of media attention and raised a lot of questions. A lot.

Meet emerging menswear designer Harikrishnan, who set Instagram alight with these inflatable latex trousers of balloon-like proportions created for his graduate show: https://t.co/Dvx60Z4I43

Footage courtesy of @LCFLondon pic.twitter.com/DdD6G72SYc — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 26, 2020

"Oh, this is awkward, but I left my wallet in my other balloon."

"Behold! These inflatable trousers have that wow factor" https://t.co/MS3kEM811H — Nick Zike (@NicholasZike) February 26, 2020

2. Grass-stained jeans by Gucci.

As if the fact that they are grass-stained isn't bizarre enough, these jeans cost ₹56k. Ye sab mil ke humein pagal rahe hain.

Gucci is really out here selling grass cutting jeans pic.twitter.com/ZXObacu50y — during a panasonic? (@_DouxAmour_) September 21, 2020

gucci charging $950 for some grass stained jeans? pic.twitter.com/eYKwMPc78u — benj (@bensandersss) October 22, 2020

Just heard on the radio that Gucci is selling a pair of jeans for $770, they even come pre grass stained. What the fuck is this world — Dylan Wesolowski (@dylanwesolowski) September 25, 2020

3. Potato sack pants.

While we cannot verify the legitimacy of the claim that these pants actually exist, one wouldn't rule out the possibility after grass-stained jeans and whatnot. Where did we go wrong as humans?

Eager to know the price. And does it say 'Organic chawal trousers' Or...!!! https://t.co/w5O5dP1Pi7 — Aamir (@aamirzaman1) December 11, 2020

4. Baguette bag by Moschino.

See now, I am no one to question someone's creativity, especially when it comes to fashion. But Baguette bag is where I 'dough' the line. Oh btw, they cost a little over ₹80k because why the f*ck not, right?

£758 to look like you’re holding a subway🤣🤣 is this a joke pic.twitter.com/9Fvk7Y4rIf — LEILA (@omgitsleilaa) December 4, 2020

I decided to treat myself to a new Moschino’s baguette clutch bag 😂😂 but half way home got bit hungry 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hOP7IzdtwK — Aleksandra Freeman (@AleksandraFree2) December 3, 2020

Just when 2020 was going from bad to worse, Moschino turn it around with a statement item everyone’s always wanted in their wardrobe.. A baguette bag 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aL0RSCfYJT — Matt Walker (@mattwalkerx) December 3, 2020

5. Distressed stockings by Gucci.

Listen up you rich people, stop entertaining all this nonsense all right? You buy these weird items for money that is half our salaries and then it becomes cool and all. If I had to wear torn stockings, I'd...tear them?

I woke up to the news that Gucci was selling ripped stockings* for $190. I was absolutely certain that this is a rage hoax so I did some googling and yet here we are.



*they are labelled ‘distressed tights.’ pic.twitter.com/M6DmByRmMu — Pinar, an otter 🦦 (@cheja) October 18, 2020

Women really buying Gucci distressed stockings smh this my second time seeing them in person — ♦️ THEE HERBAN LEGEND ♦️ 🌻🍃🌵 (@Roc2States) November 24, 2020

6. Upside down sunglasses by Gucci.

Koi sense hai iss baat ki? Gucci ko bohot lagi thi. They are selling these for ₹55,672 just in case you wanted to know how low we have stooped. Bizarre.

Gucci sells upside-down sunglasses for ₹55,672 and I'm wondering who is buying these things. pic.twitter.com/apdSymTLTA — Tushar Kant Naikॐ♫$ (@TusharKant_Naik) December 13, 2020

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING NOBODY ASKED FOR: Gucci gets regular Cat Eye Sunglasses, flips them upside down, and charges $755. pic.twitter.com/yMzpZxMvJQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 10, 2020

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020

7. Towel gown.

All of us, at some point in time, have practiced receiving an Oscar in the washroom. So this thing, while strange, is nice only. No? Okay.

8. Fried chicken crocs.

Seriously, what the fuck? And please read the Crocs' caption below, "Crocs that look like a bucket of fried chicken come to those who wait". Literally, no one was waiting for this. They apparently smell like fried chicken too.

9. Three-toed sandals by Givenchy.

One-toed and no-toed sandals were just fine. Nothing was missing from our lives, everything was cool. So why? What is the point of these?

My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it pic.twitter.com/wVTkcVlELO — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) October 4, 2020

Therapist: Don’t worry, Givenchy’s three-toed sandals can’t hurt you. They’re not real.



Givenchy: pic.twitter.com/2Wbht5xODm — Jack Wardlaw (@jackwardlaw94) October 4, 2020

Why would anyone wear three toed sandals? 😅 — 🌻BabyGirl🌞 (@_Cindyrella_O) October 5, 2020

10. Arm warmer by Zara.

Apparently, this has been around for a while. This is the first time I am seeing it, though and I am confused. Why not cover the whole body? Well, maybe I am not fashionable enough to understand this but I want an answer as to why these cost ₹1.8k.

I think I might have questions...



Nope... I’ll just wait and find out.... https://t.co/feGUFdGNF9 — Frater FDISK-Magick Consultant & Magician for Hire (@fraterfdisk) December 22, 2020

11. Watermelon bag by Tsuchiya Kaban.

It's a designer bag that fulfills a very specific requirement of being able to nicely hold a watermelon. It's made of leather and holds all of ONE watermelon. Don't know how we were even living before this was made.

Where’s the fashionable leather bag I will inevitably need to carry my large watermelon cutting knife https://t.co/zoC80soJYW — Katrína (@K_Coleee) August 11, 2020

But why would someone roam carrying freaking Watermelon around?!🤔🧐 https://t.co/riIgcQzkHB — सर गिल्लू™ (@Sir_Gillu) August 11, 2020

Why? Just why?