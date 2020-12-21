There are some really bizarre fashion fads and trends out there. From Gucci selling grass-stain jeans to Louis Vuitton launching face shields with gold studs, it's sometimes hard to understand fashion.

Speaking of weird fashion trends, Zara is now selling 'arm warmers' with a turtle neck. Yup, it's basically sleeves with a neck.

This bizarre looking shrug/arm warmer/crop sweater is being sold for ₹1890 by the company. And, it looks something like this.

Just like us, some Twitter users were confused as to what this apparel is called and what purpose is it going to serve?

This is like the folklore cardigan but cursed — Abby 🌸🌟✨🎀💜🙃🦄 (@1AbbyRoad) December 18, 2020

Why is this? — Audrey D. Brashich (@AudreyBrashich) December 17, 2020

Is it "wanna look professional on a zoom call when you're have titties out" kind of shirt? 🤔 — Cake is Kate. Always has been. 💫 (@kefimochi) December 18, 2020

“My arms and neck are freezing, but my chest, back and stomach are boiling. Do you have—oh, what’s this ridiculous garment?” — Matt (@mloehrer) December 18, 2020

It’s like a shawl lol. But with sleeves. Ha. It’s fashion. — Krissy (@krissysworld_) December 19, 2020

This is the sweater equivalent to wearing your mask below your nose. — CGS (@LoudenSurly) December 18, 2020

🤦🏽‍♀️ LOL — Ambreen (@aarzoo58) December 19, 2020

Oh no is that a turtleneck shrug? — eileen (@eenie816) December 18, 2020

After sleeveless shirts presenting yall shirtless sleeves



Meanwhile rest of the body pic.twitter.com/nFMTfpo1QL — Zurain Mirza (@mirza_zurain) December 19, 2020

Is this for a horse?? — Scottmakingcents TBD (@scotmakingcents) December 17, 2020

Though, there were others who actually liked the concept.

if any of you are thinking about it ... do it pic.twitter.com/b3NyQTxJNs — Emme Reed (@emmeereed) December 19, 2020

As someone who wears a lot of tank top style dresses and wants to wear them in winter, I actually see this as a very practical addition to my wardrobe 🤔 — Emi / Pixi 🧚🏻‍♂️ #BLM (@TheCodePixi) December 19, 2020

This is perfect if you need some extra sleeves. Why don’t they do this with pockets too? — Zach Gonzalez (@Screebles) December 19, 2020

these are actually cute yall just don’t know how to style clothes lmao — ❥keℓℓi beℓℓi♛ (@supatkelli) December 18, 2020

'Yay' or 'nay'?