Speaking of weird fashion trends, Zara is now selling 'arm warmers' with a turtle neck. Yup, it's basically sleeves with a neck.
This bizarre looking shrug/arm warmer/crop sweater is being sold for ₹1890 by the company. And, it looks something like this.
Hey, is Zara okay? pic.twitter.com/4MSZp10AJL— Abby 🌸🌟✨🎀💜🙃🦄 (@1AbbyRoad) December 17, 2020
This is like the folklore cardigan but cursed— Abby 🌸🌟✨🎀💜🙃🦄 (@1AbbyRoad) December 18, 2020
Why is this?— Audrey D. Brashich (@AudreyBrashich) December 17, 2020
Is it "wanna look professional on a zoom call when you're have titties out" kind of shirt? 🤔— Cake is Kate. Always has been. 💫 (@kefimochi) December 18, 2020
“My arms and neck are freezing, but my chest, back and stomach are boiling. Do you have—oh, what’s this ridiculous garment?”— Matt (@mloehrer) December 18, 2020
This is the sweater equivalent to wearing your mask below your nose.— CGS (@LoudenSurly) December 18, 2020
🤦🏽♀️ LOL— Ambreen (@aarzoo58) December 19, 2020
Oh no is that a turtleneck shrug?— eileen (@eenie816) December 18, 2020
December 18, 2020
Is this for a horse??— Scottmakingcents TBD (@scotmakingcents) December 17, 2020
Though, there were others who actually liked the concept.
if any of you are thinking about it ... do it pic.twitter.com/b3NyQTxJNs— Emme Reed (@emmeereed) December 19, 2020
As someone who wears a lot of tank top style dresses and wants to wear them in winter, I actually see this as a very practical addition to my wardrobe 🤔— Emi / Pixi 🧚🏻♂️ #BLM (@TheCodePixi) December 19, 2020
This is perfect if you need some extra sleeves. Why don’t they do this with pockets too?— Zach Gonzalez (@Screebles) December 19, 2020
these are actually cute yall just don’t know how to style clothes lmao— ❥keℓℓi beℓℓi♛ (@supatkelli) December 18, 2020
'Yay' or 'nay'?