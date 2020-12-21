There are some really bizarre fashion fads and trends out there. From Gucci selling grass-stain jeans to Louis Vuitton launching face shields with gold studs, it's sometimes hard to understand fashion. 

Speaking of weird fashion trends, Zara is now selling 'arm warmers' with a turtle neck. Yup, it's basically sleeves with a neck. 

This bizarre looking shrug/arm warmer/crop sweater is being sold for ₹1890 by the company. And, it looks something like this. 

Just like us, some Twitter users were confused as to what this apparel is called and what purpose is it going to serve? 

Though, there were others who actually liked the concept. 

'Yay' or 'nay'?