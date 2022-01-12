Novak Djokovic is always creating controversies, be it organising tours at the peak of COVID- 19 or making a public appearance after testing positive for Covid.

Twitter doing what it's best at doing has found a clip that shows two Australian TV anchors trashing Novak Djokovic. Guess what? It's viral.

Mike Amor and Bec Maddern forgetting the camera/mic is always on 🤣🤣🤣 #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/shre3hZpH8 — #OkBoomers🥉 (@MelbTigerTalk) January 11, 2022

The leaked clip is an off-air conversation between the news presenters, Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern of Seven News channel.

As per reports, this conversation took place at the time when they prepped for the station's 6 pm news bulletin. Mike and Rebecca went ahead and called Djokovic a "lying, sneaky a**hole".

Amidst the controversy of his false declaration of his travel history, world No.1 Tennis player has caught everyone's attention lately.

Here's what the leaked footage says:

Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying sneaky a***hole. It's unfortunate that everybody else stuffed up around him.

To which Mike responded:

He got a bullshit f***ing excuse and then fell over his own f***ing lies. It's just what happens, right, that's what happened.

Now, Craig McPherson, Seven's Director of News and Public Affairs said an investigation is underway to find out who leaked the recording on social media. Rebecca Maddern has apologised to her bosses for the clip.

Meanwhile, Twitter feels the clip sums up the emotions of many people out there.

Beautifully said. Nailed it. They expressed 100% exactly what everyone I know feels about this. 👏👏✊ — Beggarman (@thebeggarman) January 11, 2022

A fair slice of Australians agree. — jeff (@jeff32567916) January 11, 2022

Brilliant. Spot on.

Send him home Hawke! — mybluepony (@mybluepony) January 11, 2022

Classic!! I'm sure this sums up a lot of people's sentiment about Djokovic in Australia right now 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Mombo (@Mombo36547267) January 11, 2022

The way news should be! — Stafford Meyrick (@Fainty67) January 11, 2022

I love this, open chat like it is in the real world. But seriously, not nice to leak it — BarrLingWho (@mclarebar364) January 11, 2022

Perfect summation 👌🏻 — AaaJaaay (@ani_shay) January 11, 2022

