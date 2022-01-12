Novak Djokovic is always creating controversies, be it organising tours at the peak of COVID- 19 or making a public appearance after testing positive for Covid. 

Twitter doing what it's best at doing has found a clip that shows two Australian TV anchors trashing Novak Djokovic. Guess what? It's viral.

The leaked clip is an off-air conversation between the news presenters, Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern of Seven News channel. 

As per reports, this conversation took place at the time when they prepped for the station's 6 pm news bulletin. Mike and Rebecca went ahead and called Djokovic a "lying, sneaky a**hole".

Amidst the controversy of his false declaration of his travel history,  world No.1 Tennis player has caught everyone's attention lately. 

Here's what the leaked footage says:

Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying sneaky a***hole. It's unfortunate that everybody else stuffed up around him.

To which Mike responded:

He got a bullshit f***ing excuse and then fell over his own f***ing lies. It's just what happens, right, that's what happened.
Novak Djokovic

Now, Craig McPherson, Seven's Director of News and Public Affairs said an investigation is underway to find out who leaked the recording on social media. Rebecca Maddern has apologised to her bosses for the clip. 

Meanwhile, Twitter feels the clip sums up the emotions of many people out there. 

