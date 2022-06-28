It's disheartening when we come across incidents when people treat you based on your class! You are given respect or treated with dignity only if you look a certain way. 

A video of a pizza outlet where a group of homeless kids was asked to leave the restaurant has gone viral on Twitter. We see a group of kids sitting at the Sbarro outlet, but the waiter approaches the kids to leave. 

Now even though the kids didn't order anything, berating like that is awful. The video shows how the waiter rudely pointed at the door and asked them to leave. 

The clip was shared by a Twitter user Hatinder Singh and has left everyone angry. The kids clearly looked unhappy and left the restaurant. 

People on Twitter are enraged with this awful behaviour of the waiter and are calling out the Sbarro outlet. Here's what they have to say:

This is truly upsetting.

