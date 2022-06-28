It's disheartening when we come across incidents when people treat you based on your class! You are given respect or treated with dignity only if you look a certain way.

A video of a pizza outlet where a group of homeless kids was asked to leave the restaurant has gone viral on Twitter. We see a group of kids sitting at the Sbarro outlet, but the waiter approaches the kids to leave.

Now even though the kids didn't order anything, berating like that is awful. The video shows how the waiter rudely pointed at the door and asked them to leave.

Don't Know About The Place But If These Kids Have Paid For Something They Should Be Allowed To Sit Inside.



But The Way The Waiter Is Pushing Them Out And Kids Looking At Each Other Shows, We See The Financial Status Of Person And Decide How Much Respcet To Give.



💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ZetgZ8vtXV — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) June 27, 2022

The clip was shared by a Twitter user Hatinder Singh and has left everyone angry. The kids clearly looked unhappy and left the restaurant.

People on Twitter are enraged with this awful behaviour of the waiter and are calling out the Sbarro outlet. Here's what they have to say:

Dear team @Sbarro



Is this how you treat & discriminate people based on their dress, standard and color?



Absolute inhuman 💔💔 https://t.co/N4XGkApTxP — DEVENDRA PRATAP SINGH (@FearlessDPSingh) June 27, 2022

If anyone can tell me where this is, I'll like to personally rake the kids to the same outlet

Once a McDonalds person shooed away Street kids in Delhi, main agle din Sec 35 lai gya see jwakan nu https://t.co/i7hBuTWkXs — Sumeet Gill بے مقصد گھومنا (@sumeetism) June 27, 2022

The guy who took this video rather than intervening and standing up for the kids not only lacks some balls, but also has a shitty taste in pizza! @Sbarro_IN @Sbarro https://t.co/ruVDWmRvho — Dictators will dicktate...V1, Rotate. (@50ShadesofBleh) June 27, 2022

This just broke my heart. https://t.co/g7QBzWCyxf — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) June 27, 2022

Shameless owners https://t.co/9uxgKHtCe3 — Wg Cdr Pankaj Gupta (@WgCdrPankaj) June 27, 2022

But why people just take these videos instead of intervening? — Swapneel (@Swapneel2010) June 27, 2022

What happened was definitely bad..but first whoever was taking this video..what was he doing? Did he enquire the full story or did he stand up for those kids? — shankar Raman (@amsram) June 28, 2022

It’s a cultural thing sadly . Ingrained in the way househelp is treated and menial workers are treated. They do back breaking work which goes unrecognised and grossly undervalued. — Aamna (@aminak40) June 27, 2022

This is the truth of our society...

We all need a better place to live but never wanted to change ourselves... — Lokesh Dewani (@luckydewani) June 27, 2022

This is truly upsetting.

