After Elon Musk took control over Twitter, the bluebird has been in a state of chaos. It is fluttering between mass layoffs, ludicrous updates, frustrated employees, and the apparent meme marathon about the social media platform.

But Musk seems to be unstoppable. Earlier this week, he asked the staff to commit to a hardcore work culture or quit Twitter with three months of severance pay. By default, a wave of mass resignations kicked in as a response.

Most employees thought it’d be better to leave the company than surrender to Musk’s vision of ‘breakthrough Twitter 2.0’ at the cost of toxic work culture.

After the mass exodus, footage of Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco has gone viral. Apparently, insulting messages about Elon Musk are being projected on the HQ building.

Oh shit lol. Twitter HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/wAmL4PUZkU — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 18, 2022

The scrolling message reads, “Elon Musk: a “mediocre manchild, pressurized privilege, petty racist, megalomaniac, worthless billionaire, bankruptcy baby, supreme parasite, petulant pimple, apartheid baby.”

And there’s more…

More from twitter HQ: https://t.co/1Rq1ea9DJt — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 18, 2022

Take a note how people are reacting.

Yup. This will totally work. https://t.co/lw7chTsX3o — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 19, 2022

Not to be all “I told you so” but I have been saying that Musk should realize screwing with his own technicians wouldn’t go the way he thought.



I told you so. 😂 https://t.co/Zx0AmpChko — Hilluminati (@bryanedwardhill) November 18, 2022

I really need one of these projectors https://t.co/jcwOcIt5JA — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) November 18, 2022

😂 We love this SO MUCH! https://t.co/GjB7UpzXta — Rosa & Ellis #weareinnocent (@weareint0lerant) November 18, 2022

https://t.co/ipRdmxL8Xd — Poverty Is A Policy Choice (@clarichawrites) November 18, 2022

Honestly whoever did this deserves an award. https://t.co/gUMLyLHgbk — Beyoncé Of Marketing✨ (@JunaeBrown) November 18, 2022

😌 much respect to whoever was in charge of this https://t.co/jds9b6C6yf — Jeff Brutlag 🏳️‍🌈 (@jeffbrutlag) November 18, 2022

"Space Karen" is the funniest twitter thing ever… 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/MRYxyaFxBg — J T Beckett 🟨🟥 💙💚 #Antifa #BLM (@carbonsaveruk) November 18, 2022

I wish Elon Musk a very Even Worse Evening Than Usual https://t.co/QwnMGiSGX2 — Your Fellow Five-Buck Haver (@_Rewhan) November 18, 2022

I’ve covered business for decades, no other CEO has aroused this kind of passion https://t.co/UT93LDZSjt — Russ Mitchell (@russ1mitchell) November 18, 2022

While it’s not clear whether there are activists or Twitter employees behind this, one thing’s very clear, ELON MUSK HAS REALLY PISSED PEOPLE OFF.

